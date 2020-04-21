World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MACROECONOMICS

China offers more stimulus

Chinese banks lowered borrowing costs and the government vowed to sell another 1 trillion yuan (US$141.5 billion) in bonds to pay for stimulus spending after the economy contracted for the first time in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-year prime rate was set at 3.85 percent versus 4.05 percent last month, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement yesterday. In a separate statement, the Ministry of Finance announced a new quota of special local bonds and promised they would be sold by the end of next month. The proceeds would mainly be used for infrastructure spending.

FURNITURE

IKEA eyes reopening

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe next month after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60 percent, CEO Jesper Brodin said. Most of Ingka’s stores in Europe and all in North America have been closed since last month, while those in Asia are mostly open. Brodin estimates that the closure period for each store would be up to eight weeks.

MUSIC

Vivendi sales rose in Q1

Vivendi SA yesterday said the pandemic had a “limited impact” on sales in the first quarter, as new albums from blockbuster artists eased the damage to its Havas advertising unit from the coronavirus. Revenue rose 4.4 percent to 3.87 billion euros (US$4.2 billion) from a year earlier, it said in a statement. However, it is currently “impossible to determine” the impact on Vivendi sales and annual results, though revenues from units, including Havas and the Editis publishing division, “are expected to be affected” in the second quarter, the media conglomerate said in a statement.

RETAIL

Couche-Tard ends Caltex bid

The pandemic has prompted Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc to walk away from its A$8.8 billion (US$5.6 billion) proposal for fuel retailer Caltex Australia Ltd. Couche-Tard decided against a revised offer after completing its due diligence, ending its six-month pursuit of the Australian firm. A deal for Caltex Australia would have marked the largest acquisition in the nation this year, Bloomberg data showed.

RETAIL

Fnac secures US$544m loan

Electronics retail giant Fnac Darty SA on Sunday announced that it had secured a 500 million euro loan guaranteed by the French state “to secure cash flow” and prepare for recovery after the coronavirus crisis. French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said the guaranteed US$544 million facility was “the first that the French state has granted to a major French company” to help it over the crisis. The group had warned in the middle of last month it would not meet its minor growth targets and on Sunday withdrew proposed dividends for last year.

PROPERTY

IWG mulls lease-back deals

IWG PLC is considering selling and leasing back offices to raise as much as ￡250 million (US$312 million) to help it weather the pandemic, the Sunday Times reported. The firm, which owns the Regus and Spaces brands, plans to sell and then lease back more than 10 UK buildings, the newspaper said. Small business tenants of Regus have criticized it for trying to lock them into longer leases in exchange for temporary rent reductions on offices they cannot use, the report said.