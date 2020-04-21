MACROECONOMICS
China offers more stimulus
Chinese banks lowered borrowing costs and the government vowed to sell another 1 trillion yuan (US$141.5 billion) in bonds to pay for stimulus spending after the economy contracted for the first time in decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-year prime rate was set at 3.85 percent versus 4.05 percent last month, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement yesterday. In a separate statement, the Ministry of Finance announced a new quota of special local bonds and promised they would be sold by the end of next month. The proceeds would mainly be used for infrastructure spending.
FURNITURE
IKEA eyes reopening
IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe next month after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60 percent, CEO Jesper Brodin said. Most of Ingka’s stores in Europe and all in North America have been closed since last month, while those in Asia are mostly open. Brodin estimates that the closure period for each store would be up to eight weeks.
MUSIC
Vivendi sales rose in Q1
Vivendi SA yesterday said the pandemic had a “limited impact” on sales in the first quarter, as new albums from blockbuster artists eased the damage to its Havas advertising unit from the coronavirus. Revenue rose 4.4 percent to 3.87 billion euros (US$4.2 billion) from a year earlier, it said in a statement. However, it is currently “impossible to determine” the impact on Vivendi sales and annual results, though revenues from units, including Havas and the Editis publishing division, “are expected to be affected” in the second quarter, the media conglomerate said in a statement.
RETAIL
Couche-Tard ends Caltex bid
The pandemic has prompted Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc to walk away from its A$8.8 billion (US$5.6 billion) proposal for fuel retailer Caltex Australia Ltd. Couche-Tard decided against a revised offer after completing its due diligence, ending its six-month pursuit of the Australian firm. A deal for Caltex Australia would have marked the largest acquisition in the nation this year, Bloomberg data showed.
RETAIL
Fnac secures US$544m loan
Electronics retail giant Fnac Darty SA on Sunday announced that it had secured a 500 million euro loan guaranteed by the French state “to secure cash flow” and prepare for recovery after the coronavirus crisis. French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said the guaranteed US$544 million facility was “the first that the French state has granted to a major French company” to help it over the crisis. The group had warned in the middle of last month it would not meet its minor growth targets and on Sunday withdrew proposed dividends for last year.
PROPERTY
IWG mulls lease-back deals
IWG PLC is considering selling and leasing back offices to raise as much as ￡250 million (US$312 million) to help it weather the pandemic, the Sunday Times reported. The firm, which owns the Regus and Spaces brands, plans to sell and then lease back more than 10 UK buildings, the newspaper said. Small business tenants of Regus have criticized it for trying to lock them into longer leases in exchange for temporary rent reductions on offices they cannot use, the report said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug