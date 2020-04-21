China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co (國銀金融租賃) canceled an order for 29 Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, worth at least US$2.9 billion based on list prices, joining a growing list of customers scaling back plans for buying the grounded jet.
The move cuts the company’s outstanding MAX order to 70, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange yesterday.
The 737 MAX 10s still on order are to be converted to smaller MAX 8 aircraft, while the delivery of 20 jets are to be deferred to between 2024 and 2026, the company said.
Photo: Reuters
Boeing is working with regulators to clear a flying ban on the MAX, which has been grounded worldwide since March last year following two fatal crashes.
Earlier this month, leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd canceled an US$8 billion deal for 75 jets, and General Electric Co’s aircraft-leasing division followed that last week when it canceled an order worth at least US$6.9 billion for 69 undelivered jets.
The COVID-19 pandemic is adding to Boeing’s woes as it crushes travel and demand for planes. CEO Dave Calhoun has said the company would face a “new reality” in a market that could take years to recover.
“Boeing will offer certain economic concessions that are intended to mitigate the effect of the amendments to the purchase agreements, in particular, the deferral of delivery dates,” the Chinese firm said in its statement.
In a separate development, BOC Aviation Ltd (中銀航空租賃) on Sunday said it purchased six 787-9 and 16 MAX 9 aircraft in a sale and leaseback agreement with United Airlines Holdings Inc. It did not disclose the value of the deal.
After suspending MAX output in January, Boeing plans to slowly restart production of the narrow-body model soon to stress-test its supply chain and avoid flooding the market with unneeded planes.
Meanwhile, Germany will order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing to replace the Luftwaffe’s aging Tornado jets, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday.
German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer e-mailed US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday last week to inform him of the decision, the magazine said, without identifying the source of its information.
Germany plans to order 30 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 15 EA-18G Growlers, the report added.
“While we continue to await an official announcement, we remain committed to working in support of both the German and US governments on this important procurement,” a spokesman for Boeing wrote in an e-mail.
A combination of Hornets and Growlers “is ideally suited to meet Germany’s strike fighter and electronic warfare aircraft requirements,” the spokesman said.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug