Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is to invest 200 billion yuan (US$28 billion) on cloud infrastructure, such as data centers, over the next three years, a major effort to extend one of its fastest-growing businesses to more countries.
That huge outlay — equivalent to about half the revenue the entire company generated in fiscal 2019 — underscores the importance of a division Alibaba relies on to spearhead its international expansion.
The Chinese e-commerce giant now plans to build more data centers to complement an existing network covering 21 regions globally and support the development of technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence-inference chips, it said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
Cloud computing has become one of Alibaba’s fastest-growing initiatives beyond the traditional e-commerce sphere. The division’s revenue rose 62 percent to 10.7 billion yuan in the December quarter, as Alibaba chipped away at Amazon.com Inc’s and Microsoft Corp’s global lead in the business of providing online computing as a service.
The Chinese company is now recognized as one of Asia’s leading cloud players, though Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Baidu Inc (百度) are stepping up competition at home and abroad.
“The key focus in the medium term is to gain scale, in customers, infrastructure and product offerings,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ling Vey-sern (凌煒森) said of the cloud division.
“Profitability is not a near-term focus. The amount they are spending over three years should be just about equivalent to the revenue they generate, keeping the segment at near-break-even level as it has been for the past few quarters,” Ling said.
Like Amazon’s, Alibaba’s cloud service emerged from the computational power needed to handle millions of online shopping transactions. However, unlike its US counterpart, it enjoys home-field advantage in a vast Chinese market where Web-based computing is still novel to many enterprises.
Its push into the cloud, where software and services are provided to customers via server farms the size of football fields, could help cushion Alibaba against domestic consumption shocks to its core operation.
Even before China recorded its first economic contraction in decades, Alibaba had warned that the COVID-19 outbreak would have a broad impact on its business.
The cloud computing division is also key to the company’s efforts to harness the enormous amounts of data generated daily — what Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma (馬雲) once referred to as “new oil.”
The unit now accounts for about 7 percent of Alibaba’s revenue, but is expected to climb.
“By increasing our investment on cloud infrastructure and fundamental technologies, we hope to continue providing world-class, trusted computing resources to help businesses speed up the recovery process, and offer cloud-based intelligent solutions to support their digital transformation in the post-pandemic world,” Alibaba Cloud Intelligence (阿里雲智能) division president Jeff Zhang (張建鋒) said in the statement.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug