Virus Outbreak: US delays some tariff payments

ANTIDUMPING LEVIES: The deferral does not apply to countervailing duties, so it will not ease punitive import taxes on Chinese goods, steel and aluminum, among others

Bloomberg





The US is to allow companies to defer paying tariffs on many imported goods for 90 days, a move aimed at freeing up cash for pandemic-hit employers, while leaving punitive measures against China and other nations intact.

“This will protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time,” US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The deferral does not apply to antidumping or countervailing duties, or so-called Section 201, 232 or 301 tariffs, so it will not ease US President Donald Trump’s punitive import taxes on Chinese goods, steel and aluminum, or those tied to enforcement actions he took including against Airbus SE.

To qualify for the deferment, US importers have to demonstrate “significant financial hardship,” a separate statement from US Customs and Border Protection said.

For several weeks, White House officials have debated tariff relief to help companies that are laying off millions of workers and clamoring for emergency federal loans to cushion a sharp, steep economic downturn that might rival the Great Depression.

While the tariff-payment deferral might ease some short-term strain, the bigger issue is whether it would help counter a slump in domestic consumption.

“The postponement has little effect in stabilizing the US economy,” Gai Xinzhe (蓋新哲), a senior analyst at Sino-Ocean Capital Ltd (遠洋資本) in Beijing. “The problem is with the demand side, and this postponement can hardly solve that.”

The move comes amid heightened rhetoric between the world’s two largest economies as the Trump administration blames the global spread of COVID-19 on China’s perceived lack of transparency about the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Deaths in the US attributed to the disease have topped 41,000.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake,” Trump said during a news conference over the weekend. “But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences.”

In January, the countries signed phase one of a trade deal in which China agreed to buy more US imports, including energy and agriculture commodities, in exchange for a cease fire on tariff increases.

According to Bloomberg Economics, China was not hitting purchase targets at the three-month mark.

As China’s economy slowly reopens, that might be about to change. A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas, which departed from the US around March 21, docked at a Chinese port on Sunday, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg yesterday.

That is China’s first import of US liquefied natural gas in a year, and six more ships are en route.