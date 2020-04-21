Taiwan Business Quick Take







AUTOMAKERS

Ford suffers lack of parts

Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), a local subsidiary of US-based Ford Motor Co, yesterday said its plant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) would suspend production beginning tomorrow due to a shortage of parts. The factory mainly produces Focus sedan and Kuga sports utility vehicles. The announcement came after Ford was forced to suspend production at its US and European plants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen its Taiwanese operation unable to receive parts, Ford Lio Ho said in a statement. The move is expected to postpone Ford Lio Ho’s local deliveries of the new Focus and Focus ST models, it said.

IA COMPONENTS

TBI to buy back shares

TBI Motion Technology Co (全球傳動), which supplies linear motion products that are widely used in industrial automation (IA), yesterday announced a share buyback program to protect its shareholders’ interests. The company plans to purchase 5 million shares at between NT$36 and NT$66 per share, beginning on June 16. The 5 million shares would account for about 5.17 percent of its capitalization. TBI posted revenue of NT$544 million (US$18.09 million) in the first quarter, up 8.1 percent year-on-year and the highest in three quarters, thanks to rush orders for automation equipment and 5G infrastructure from China.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Hua Nan president resigns

Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) president Chen Chin-feng (陳錦峰) yesterday resigned as the company reported a net loss of NT$4.76 billion for last month as a result of unsuccessful transactions of derivatives. The brokerage’s parent company, state-run Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控), announced the personnel change on Friday last week after the closure of the stock market. Hua Nan Financial reported a net loss of NT$3.59 billion for last month, its first loss since December 2010. Hua Nan Financial did not say who would succeed Chen, a decision to be taken by the Ministry of Finance.

HONG KONG

Jobless rate rises to 4.2%

The territory’s unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than nine years in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to an economy already in recession. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent from 3.7 percent the previous quarter, government data showed yesterday. Total employment fell by about 48,800 workers to 3.72 million. The year-on-year declines in total employment and the labor force widened to 3.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, both the largest on record.

TELECOMS

China Mobile loses users

China Mobile Ltd’s (中國移動通信) wireless user base shrank in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy and prompted millions to cancel their subscription at China’s largest mobile telecom. Subscriptions fell by 3.98 million in the three months, the state-owned carrier said in a statement yesterday. Net income fell 0.8 percent to 23.5 billion yuan (US$3.32 billion) in the first quarter, but average revenue per user per month rose to 46.9 yuan, up from 46 yuan the previous quarter as the introduction of its 5G network made it easier for users to play video games and use apps that consumed more data.