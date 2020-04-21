AUTOMAKERS
Ford suffers lack of parts
Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), a local subsidiary of US-based Ford Motor Co, yesterday said its plant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) would suspend production beginning tomorrow due to a shortage of parts. The factory mainly produces Focus sedan and Kuga sports utility vehicles. The announcement came after Ford was forced to suspend production at its US and European plants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen its Taiwanese operation unable to receive parts, Ford Lio Ho said in a statement. The move is expected to postpone Ford Lio Ho’s local deliveries of the new Focus and Focus ST models, it said.
IA COMPONENTS
TBI to buy back shares
TBI Motion Technology Co (全球傳動), which supplies linear motion products that are widely used in industrial automation (IA), yesterday announced a share buyback program to protect its shareholders’ interests. The company plans to purchase 5 million shares at between NT$36 and NT$66 per share, beginning on June 16. The 5 million shares would account for about 5.17 percent of its capitalization. TBI posted revenue of NT$544 million (US$18.09 million) in the first quarter, up 8.1 percent year-on-year and the highest in three quarters, thanks to rush orders for automation equipment and 5G infrastructure from China.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Hua Nan president resigns
Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) president Chen Chin-feng (陳錦峰) yesterday resigned as the company reported a net loss of NT$4.76 billion for last month as a result of unsuccessful transactions of derivatives. The brokerage’s parent company, state-run Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控), announced the personnel change on Friday last week after the closure of the stock market. Hua Nan Financial reported a net loss of NT$3.59 billion for last month, its first loss since December 2010. Hua Nan Financial did not say who would succeed Chen, a decision to be taken by the Ministry of Finance.
HONG KONG
Jobless rate rises to 4.2%
The territory’s unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than nine years in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to an economy already in recession. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent from 3.7 percent the previous quarter, government data showed yesterday. Total employment fell by about 48,800 workers to 3.72 million. The year-on-year declines in total employment and the labor force widened to 3.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, both the largest on record.
TELECOMS
China Mobile loses users
China Mobile Ltd’s (中國移動通信) wireless user base shrank in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy and prompted millions to cancel their subscription at China’s largest mobile telecom. Subscriptions fell by 3.98 million in the three months, the state-owned carrier said in a statement yesterday. Net income fell 0.8 percent to 23.5 billion yuan (US$3.32 billion) in the first quarter, but average revenue per user per month rose to 46.9 yuan, up from 46 yuan the previous quarter as the introduction of its 5G network made it easier for users to play video games and use apps that consumed more data.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug