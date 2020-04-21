Life insurers’ credit outlooks cut to ‘negative’

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Moody’s Investors Service yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) from “stable” to “negative” as drastic interest rate cuts at home and abroad would challenge their profitability.

“The change on their outlook reflects that the prolonged low interest rate environment will challenge both insurers’ profitability in light of their heavy reliance on investment income,” the ratings agency said.

The local life insurance industry has been one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of its high equity exposure, the two companies’ reliance on investment income and their high cost of liabilities, Moody’s said.

The pandemic, a worsening global economic outlook, falling crude oil prices and asset price declines are sending credit shocks across sectors, regions and markets, the agency said.

Both insurers have sizeable holdings of US dollar-denominated bonds, and interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve to a range of zero to 0.25 percent would add pressure to their bond investment yields, it said.

The insurers would have to reinvest matured bonds at lower yields and that would heighten their negative spread risk, it said.

Their costs of liabilities are high compared with their global peers, and are slightly below or at the same level as their post-hedging investment returns last year, it added.

Capitalization levels at Cathay Life and Fubon Life are also vulnerable to swings on stock markets, considering their relatively high holdings in equities, Moody’s said.

Ongoing market volatility would put pressure on their capitalization, it said.

Nonetheless, both insurers’ efforts to reduce the cost of their liabilities helped alleviate some of the pressure, the agency said, leaving their “A3” credit ratings unchanged.