Moody’s Investors Service yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) from “stable” to “negative” as drastic interest rate cuts at home and abroad would challenge their profitability.
“The change on their outlook reflects that the prolonged low interest rate environment will challenge both insurers’ profitability in light of their heavy reliance on investment income,” the ratings agency said.
The local life insurance industry has been one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of its high equity exposure, the two companies’ reliance on investment income and their high cost of liabilities, Moody’s said.
The pandemic, a worsening global economic outlook, falling crude oil prices and asset price declines are sending credit shocks across sectors, regions and markets, the agency said.
Both insurers have sizeable holdings of US dollar-denominated bonds, and interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve to a range of zero to 0.25 percent would add pressure to their bond investment yields, it said.
The insurers would have to reinvest matured bonds at lower yields and that would heighten their negative spread risk, it said.
Their costs of liabilities are high compared with their global peers, and are slightly below or at the same level as their post-hedging investment returns last year, it added.
Capitalization levels at Cathay Life and Fubon Life are also vulnerable to swings on stock markets, considering their relatively high holdings in equities, Moody’s said.
Ongoing market volatility would put pressure on their capitalization, it said.
Nonetheless, both insurers’ efforts to reduce the cost of their liabilities helped alleviate some of the pressure, the agency said, leaving their “A3” credit ratings unchanged.
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) plans to apply with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run clinical tests of its new drug Besremi for COVID-19, the firm said yesterday. The interferon drug, which modulates immune response by interning with viral proliferation, was designed to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disease, and has been marketed in Europe since last year, PharmaEssentia said. However, given that there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and some studies have found that alpha-type interferons combined with other antiviral drugs worked against Middle East respiratory syndrome in animal tests, the firm aims to test whether its drug