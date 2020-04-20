New iPhone model due on Taiwan shelves this week

Staff writer, with CNA





Apple Inc’s second-generation iPhone SE is to go on sale in Taiwan and 40 other countries and regions on Friday, the US company announced last week.

From Friday last week, the iPhone SE was available for online preordering at a starting price of NT$14,500 (US$481.70) via the App Store and Apple’s official Taiwan Web site.

The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and the same A13 Bionic processor as Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 models, which were launched in September last year.

Second-generation iPhone SEs are pictured in an undated photograph from Apple. Photo: AP

It comes with internal storage of 64 gigabytes (GB), 128GB or 256GB and in three different colors — black, white and red.

The phone has a single 12-megapixel rear camera, which is identical to the ones on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The camera has an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, optical image stabilization and a quad-LED True Tone flash, according to specifications on the Apple Web site.

Taiwan is among the first wave of countries and regions, including the US, the UK, Canada, France and Germany, in which the new iPhone SE is to be released on Friday.

Separately, Japanese mobile carriers NTT Docomo Inc and Softbank Corp said they would delay their launches of the iPhone SE model until May 11 instead of Monday next week as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan’s government last week expanded the area covered by its state of emergency declaration to the whole nation and is calling on people to cut contact with others by 80 percent to help control the outbreak.

The state of emergency is scheduled to remain in force until May 6.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg