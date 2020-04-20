CPC announces cuts to prices of gasoline, diesel

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.9 and NT$1 per liter respectively from today, after increasing them by NT$0.6 per liter last week.

Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula — composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs fell to US$20.38 per barrel last week, a decrease from US$23.77 a week earlier.

After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up NT$0.071 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would be cut by 11.57 percent this week, CPC said in a statement.

CPC attributed the reduction to negative sentiment in the crude oil market, with investors believing that the scale of a production cut by major oil producers might not be sufficient to offset a sharp decline in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the adjustments, prices at CPC fuel stations are to drop to NT$17, NT$18.5 and NT$20.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to fall to NT$14 per liter, the company said.

Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) in a separate statement yesterday announced similar cuts, citing a continuing increase in US commercial crude inventories.

Prices at Formosa’s fuel stations, also effective today, are to drop to NT$17, NT$18.4 and NT$20.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to decrease to NT$13.8 per liter.