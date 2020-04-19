Asian stocks climb as US plans to reopen economy

Bloomberg and Reuters, SHANGHAI





Asian stocks on Friday climbed amid tentative steps to restart the US economy and progress on the fight against COVID-19. Traders looked past Chinese data showing its economy contracted for the first time in decades.

Shares saw strong gains across the region, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rising 2 percent to 145.03, up 2.5 percent for the week.

The TAIEX on Friday rose 2.14 percent to 10,597.04, up 4.33 percent for the week.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump outlined plans for the reopening and investors assessed a report that Gilead Sciences Inc is seeing improvements in coronavirus patients taking its drug.

China’s GDP shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, the worst performance since at least 1992 and below the consensus forecast of a 6 percent drop.

However, Hong Kong’s benchmark share index closed higher on Friday as investors shrugged off the contraction in China and bet on hopes of recovery as the effects of the pandemic recede.

The Hang Seng Index ended 373.55 points, or 1.56 percent, higher at 24,380.00, up 0.3 percent for the week.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index on Friday rose 1.47 percent to 9,815.2, virtually unchanged on the week.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.37 percent, while the IT sector rose 1.11 percent, the financial sector ended 1.76 percent higher and the property sector rose 1.91 percent.

China might see a strong pickup in the second quarter as a government-led and property-related investment is expected to support overall domestic demand growth, analysts at Chinese brokerage China International Capital Corp (中金公司) said in a research note.

Hong Kong shares also tracked gains in other regional markets after Trump unveiled plans to reopen the economy.

China’s main Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.66 percent at 2,838.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.98 percent, rising 1.5 percent on the week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 3.15 percent, bringing its weekly gain to 2 percent. The TOPIX added 1.4 percent, up 0.9 percent for the week.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 3.2 percent on Friday, bringing its weekly gain to 2.9 percent.

India’s SENSEX on Friday also rose 3.2 percent, up 1.4 percent for the week.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gained 1.5 percent on Friday, increasing 3.6 percent for the week.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index on Friday gained 1.9 percent, increasing by the same percentage for the week.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer