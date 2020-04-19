Asian stocks on Friday climbed amid tentative steps to restart the US economy and progress on the fight against COVID-19. Traders looked past Chinese data showing its economy contracted for the first time in decades.
Shares saw strong gains across the region, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rising 2 percent to 145.03, up 2.5 percent for the week.
The TAIEX on Friday rose 2.14 percent to 10,597.04, up 4.33 percent for the week.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump outlined plans for the reopening and investors assessed a report that Gilead Sciences Inc is seeing improvements in coronavirus patients taking its drug.
China’s GDP shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, the worst performance since at least 1992 and below the consensus forecast of a 6 percent drop.
However, Hong Kong’s benchmark share index closed higher on Friday as investors shrugged off the contraction in China and bet on hopes of recovery as the effects of the pandemic recede.
The Hang Seng Index ended 373.55 points, or 1.56 percent, higher at 24,380.00, up 0.3 percent for the week.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index on Friday rose 1.47 percent to 9,815.2, virtually unchanged on the week.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.37 percent, while the IT sector rose 1.11 percent, the financial sector ended 1.76 percent higher and the property sector rose 1.91 percent.
China might see a strong pickup in the second quarter as a government-led and property-related investment is expected to support overall domestic demand growth, analysts at Chinese brokerage China International Capital Corp (中金公司) said in a research note.
Hong Kong shares also tracked gains in other regional markets after Trump unveiled plans to reopen the economy.
China’s main Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.66 percent at 2,838.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.98 percent, rising 1.5 percent on the week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 3.15 percent, bringing its weekly gain to 2 percent. The TOPIX added 1.4 percent, up 0.9 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI rose 3.2 percent on Friday, bringing its weekly gain to 2.9 percent.
India’s SENSEX on Friday also rose 3.2 percent, up 1.4 percent for the week.
The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gained 1.5 percent on Friday, increasing 3.6 percent for the week.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index on Friday gained 1.9 percent, increasing by the same percentage for the week.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and