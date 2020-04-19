European shares jumped on Friday, clawing back weekly declines as financial markets globally drew comfort from US President Donald Trump’s plans for a gradual reopening of the US economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 2.6 percent, up 0.5 percent for the week, shrugging off data showing that China suffered its worst economic contraction in almost three decades as the pandemic crushed business activity.
All the major European sub-sectors traded higher, with mining stocks surging about 4 percent on the back of higher commodity prices.
The benchmark STOXX 600 has recovered about 24 percent since hitting an eight-year low last month, powered by a raft of global stimulus and tentative signs that the pandemic was peaking in the worst hit parts of the continent.
Lifting the mood further on Friday, a report detailed encouraging partial data from trials of US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.
Nokia Oyj rose 3.2 percent on a report that it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover.
British shares also closed higher.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index closed up 2.8 percent, boosted by oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, which added 4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively, although on the week the index fell 0.95 percent.
Miners gained after the world’s top iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd posted higher-than-expected quarterly production, sending its shares up 3.3 percent.
Other cyclical sectors, such as banks, travel and leisure, insurers and industrials, all rose.
Markets globally extended their gains for a second straight week.
HOPE
“There’s a lot of hope in the market that things might go back to normal slowly,” Tavira Securities Ltd trader Keith Temperton said.
“It’s a bit presumptive. We know the governments will try and open up economies, but supply chains are going to be hampered for longer and consumers will be far more reluctant to get back to normal,” Temperton added.
The FTSE 100 has recovered about 18 percent since its lows in the middle of last month as policymakers injected billions in stimulus response measures.
Further gains would likely be put to the test next week, with the release of UK jobs data and business activity figures, while European companies are likely to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdown.
The more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index closed up 3.1 percent, with travel and leisure stocks, among the worst hit this year, up 6.3 percent. Cineworld PLC surged 21.4 percent.
Despite Friday’s bounce, both major FTSE indices recorded modest weekly losses as the British government extended its lockdown for at least another three weeks.
Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment PLC jumped about 16 percent after saying that revenue had been more resilient to coronavirus disruption than expected.
Real-estate agent Foxtons Group PLC surged 22 percent after issuing new shares and furloughing about 750 employees to shore up its finances.
Hotel operator Whitbread PLC rose 4.8 percent after confirming that it was able to access the government’s funding facility.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and