European shares gain on Trump’s reopening plan

‘PRESUMPTIVE’: Although governments are trying to restart economies, supply chains would be hampered for some time, securities trader Keith Temperton said

Reuters





European shares jumped on Friday, clawing back weekly declines as financial markets globally drew comfort from US President Donald Trump’s plans for a gradual reopening of the US economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 2.6 percent, up 0.5 percent for the week, shrugging off data showing that China suffered its worst economic contraction in almost three decades as the pandemic crushed business activity.

All the major European sub-sectors traded higher, with mining stocks surging about 4 percent on the back of higher commodity prices.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has recovered about 24 percent since hitting an eight-year low last month, powered by a raft of global stimulus and tentative signs that the pandemic was peaking in the worst hit parts of the continent.

Lifting the mood further on Friday, a report detailed encouraging partial data from trials of US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.

Nokia Oyj rose 3.2 percent on a report that it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover.

British shares also closed higher.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index closed up 2.8 percent, boosted by oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, which added 4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively, although on the week the index fell 0.95 percent.

Miners gained after the world’s top iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd posted higher-than-expected quarterly production, sending its shares up 3.3 percent.

Other cyclical sectors, such as banks, travel and leisure, insurers and industrials, all rose.

Markets globally extended their gains for a second straight week.

HOPE

“There’s a lot of hope in the market that things might go back to normal slowly,” Tavira Securities Ltd trader Keith Temperton said.

“It’s a bit presumptive. We know the governments will try and open up economies, but supply chains are going to be hampered for longer and consumers will be far more reluctant to get back to normal,” Temperton added.

The FTSE 100 has recovered about 18 percent since its lows in the middle of last month as policymakers injected billions in stimulus response measures.

Further gains would likely be put to the test next week, with the release of UK jobs data and business activity figures, while European companies are likely to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdown.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index closed up 3.1 percent, with travel and leisure stocks, among the worst hit this year, up 6.3 percent. Cineworld PLC surged 21.4 percent.

Despite Friday’s bounce, both major FTSE indices recorded modest weekly losses as the British government extended its lockdown for at least another three weeks.

Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment PLC jumped about 16 percent after saying that revenue had been more resilient to coronavirus disruption than expected.

Real-estate agent Foxtons Group PLC surged 22 percent after issuing new shares and furloughing about 750 employees to shore up its finances.

Hotel operator Whitbread PLC rose 4.8 percent after confirming that it was able to access the government’s funding facility.