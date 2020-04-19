US stocks rose on the day on Friday and also posted gains for the week, boosted by a surge in Boeing Co shares, US President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the pandemic-battered US economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead Sciences Inc to treat COVID-19.
The NASDAQ Composite added 6.1 percent for the week and registered its biggest two-week percentage gain since 2001.
Boeing shares soared nearly 15 percent on plans to restart commercial jet production in Washington state after halting operations last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilead surged almost 10 percent following a report that patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 had responded positively to its experimental drug remdesivir.
The report cited partial data from a University of Chicago hospital, one of 152 locations participating in the trial.
With no treatments or vaccines approved for COVID-19, the news helped lift global equity markets.
However, Gilead said the totality of the data from the trial needed to be analyzed, and it expected to report results from a study testing the drug in severe COVID-19 patients at the end of this month.
“If you can ultimately get a powerful treatment in lieu of a vaccine in the next couple of months, that would be good for cyclical stocks, anything economically sensitive,” said R.J. Grant, head of trading at investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc in New York. “If we can get some sort of back to normal in some way that the economy could start to function, the banks are going to rip,” he added.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 30 percent from its trough last month following a raft of global stimulus and hopes that the spread of the virus was nearing a peak in the US.
However, the index remains about 15 percent off its all-time high, and strategists have warned of a deep economic slump from the halt in business activity and layoffs.
Some US states are expected to begin announcing timetables for lifting restrictions. On Thursday, Trump unveiled guidelines for a staggered, three-stage process by states to lift restrictions on business and social life to curb the pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 704.81 points, or 2.99 percent, to 24,242.49, the S&P 500 gained 75.01 points, or 2.68 percent, to 2,874.56 and the NASDAQ Composite added 117.78 points, or 1.38 percent, to 8,650.14.
For the week, the Dow added 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 rose 3 percent.
The reopening guidelines “provide some hope and optimism for folks and the market and the whole economy. It’s a start,” said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.
Bradshaw, who owns Boeing shares, said the plane maker’s news was positive as well.
“I certainly haven’t given up on it,” he said.
Bank stocks recovered after four straight days of losses triggered by lenders’ reporting several billion US dollars in reserves to cover potential loan defaults. The S&P 500 financial index ended up 5.6 percent, while the S&P energy index jumped 10.4 percent.
Apple Inc fell 1.4 percent as Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock on expectations of a 36 percent drop in iPhone shipments during the company’s fiscal third quarter due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Volume on US exchanges was 12.75 billion shares, compared with the 13.72 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 5.18-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 3.88-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 31 new highs and 13 new lows.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and