SINGAPORE
Exports surge 17.6 percent
The nation’s exports last month unexpectedly surged from a low base in the previous year, despite disruptions to global supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-oil domestic exports last month grew 17.6 percent from a year earlier, the highest level since October 2017, data published by Enterprise Singapore yesterday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a contraction of 8 percent. “This is a little bit of good news for the economy, which has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, but we must not be complacent,” Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲) said in a news release. “The next few months will be very tough as global demand shrinks and shifts. We will have to be on our toes to manage the challenges and retain jobs for our workers.”
AIRLINES
Cathay to lay off crew in US
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said that it would lay off 286 cabin crew based in the US and furlough 201 pilots based in Australia and Britain, as the pandemic has virtually halted global travel. The carrier has grounded most of its airplanes because of falling demand, flying only a skeleton network this and next month to major destinations such as Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver that makes up 3 percent of normal capacity. In a statement, Cathay said that it was communicating with the affected cabin crew based in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as their union. The airline said that it was standing down 129 Airbus SE pilots in Australia from May 1 until about June 30, although the end date could change.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon workers urge strike
An Amazon.com Inc workers’ group is calling for a virtual one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety conditions amid the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses, and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements. The workers group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, called on colleagues to call in sick on Friday next week, accusing the company of firing workers protesting a lack of coronavirus safety precautions and environmental issues. The Seattle-based Internet giant set a goal of investing US$350 million to support employees and partners during the pandemic, which has thrust Amazon into the spotlight as demand surges for online services during extensive lockdowns.
BANKING
India eases loan regulations
The Reserve Bank of India yesterday further eased bad-loan rules and told lenders to freeze dividend payments to strengthen the financial system’s response to the coronavirus-fueled slowdown. To preserve capital, lenders would not pay any further dividends for the year ended March 31, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He asked banks to boost provisions for loan repayments that are frozen under the debt moratorium. “It is imperative that banks conserve capital to retain their support for the economy and absorb losses in an environment of heightened uncertainty,” Das said in a televised speech. The dividend curbs would be reviewed in the quarter ending on Sept. 30. The central bank eased a time line allowing loans to companies that have defaulted since the start of February to not be classified as bad.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and