SINGAPORE

Exports surge 17.6 percent

The nation’s exports last month unexpectedly surged from a low base in the previous year, despite disruptions to global supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-oil domestic exports last month grew 17.6 percent from a year earlier, the highest level since October 2017, data published by Enterprise Singapore yesterday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a contraction of 8 percent. “This is a little bit of good news for the economy, which has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, but we must not be complacent,” Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲) said in a news release. “The next few months will be very tough as global demand shrinks and shifts. We will have to be on our toes to manage the challenges and retain jobs for our workers.”

AIRLINES

Cathay to lay off crew in US

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said that it would lay off 286 cabin crew based in the US and furlough 201 pilots based in Australia and Britain, as the pandemic has virtually halted global travel. The carrier has grounded most of its airplanes because of falling demand, flying only a skeleton network this and next month to major destinations such as Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver that makes up 3 percent of normal capacity. In a statement, Cathay said that it was communicating with the affected cabin crew based in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as their union. The airline said that it was standing down 129 Airbus SE pilots in Australia from May 1 until about June 30, although the end date could change.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon workers urge strike

An Amazon.com Inc workers’ group is calling for a virtual one-day strike to pressure the online retail giant over warehouse safety conditions amid the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus is believed to have had COVID-19 cases in a number of its warehouses, and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements. The workers group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, called on colleagues to call in sick on Friday next week, accusing the company of firing workers protesting a lack of coronavirus safety precautions and environmental issues. The Seattle-based Internet giant set a goal of investing US$350 million to support employees and partners during the pandemic, which has thrust Amazon into the spotlight as demand surges for online services during extensive lockdowns.

BANKING

India eases loan regulations

The Reserve Bank of India yesterday further eased bad-loan rules and told lenders to freeze dividend payments to strengthen the financial system’s response to the coronavirus-fueled slowdown. To preserve capital, lenders would not pay any further dividends for the year ended March 31, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. He asked banks to boost provisions for loan repayments that are frozen under the debt moratorium. “It is imperative that banks conserve capital to retain their support for the economy and absorb losses in an environment of heightened uncertainty,” Das said in a televised speech. The dividend curbs would be reviewed in the quarter ending on Sept. 30. The central bank eased a time line allowing loans to companies that have defaulted since the start of February to not be classified as bad.