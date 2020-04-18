Top rice exporter Vietnam is struggling to replenish government reserves after consumers worldwide rushed to secure supplies of the food staple because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southeast Asian nation last month asked local traders to supply rice for state stockpiles, with those offering the lowest prices winning government contracts.
In usual years, traders would be given about three months to buy the rice from farmers and deliver it to the Vietnamese General Department of National Reserves. This year, the novel coronavirus upended those plans, and that could push Vietnam to further tighten rice export restrictions.
Rice prices, in Vietnam and abroad, have surged since the government tendered for supplies, and traders can no longer deliver the rice without making a loss.
Of the 28 traders that won contracts, 24 have either canceled or declined to sign the contracts, department data showed.
Phat Tai is one such company.
The exporter would suffer a loss of 1,500 dong (US$0.06) per kilogram if it fulfills its contract to supply 17,900 tonnes of rice for state reserves, said a company executive, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter.
That would be a total loss of more than US$1 million.
Similarly, state-owned Vietnam Northern Food Corp, which agreed to supply 4,500 tonnes of rice, has delayed signing the contract, said Au Anh Tuan, head of the division of customs management and supervision at the Vietnamese General Department of Customs, citing data from the reserves department.
A spokesperson for the food company, commonly known as Vinafood 1, declined to comment.
Wholesale prices of low-quality rice in Vietnam have soared to about 10,000 to 10,200 dong per kilogram, a 10-year high.
Thai white rice 5 percent broken, an Asian export benchmark, was last week up 30 percent this year to the highest since 2013.
Commitments for more than 46,000 tonnes of rice have had to be scrapped in the past few days, the reserves department said.
There were just 7,700 tonnes added to state reserves as of Tuesday, only 4 percent of the 190,000 tonnes planned for this year, it said.
Most winning bidders were found to have registered for rice shipments this month due to a turnaround in Vietnam’s rice export strategy, Tuan said.
The country had halted overseas rice sales for nearly three weeks on concerns over food security because of the virus.
On Friday last week, it lifted the suspension, but instead put a limit on how much can be exported.
With prices and the opportunity for profits high, traders rushed to apply for the quota.
Phat Tai has registered to ship more than 13,000 tonnes this month, the executive said.
Meanwhile, Vinafood 1 submitted customs declarations to export 7,200 tonnes this, Tuan said.
Vietnamese officials might try to force traders back to fulfilling the stockpiling target.
The reserves department is to hold another tender for rice soon, its representative said.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, which oversees both departments, has proposed suspending low-quality rice exports until mid-June to ensure that stockpiles targets can be met.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and