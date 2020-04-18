Roche joins race to make coronavirus antibody test

‘WORKING ASSUMPTION’: The company is subscribing to the theory that finding antibodies in people means they have immunity for at least a limited period of time

Reuters, ZURICH, Switzerland





Swiss drugmaker F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG aims by next month to offer blood tests to identify those who had been infected with the novel coronavirus, potentially helping inform locked-down nations of who might have some immunity and be able to resume work or contact with the public.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company yesterday said that it wants to make the antibody test available by early next month in countries that accept European regulatory standards and is seeking US Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization for its use in the US.

It plans to boost test production by June to “high double-digit millions” per month, Roche diagnostics head Thomas Schinecker said.

Novel coronavirus antibody test cartridges move along a Boditech Med Inc production line in Chuncheon, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: AP

Roche joins a global race in which US-based Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson and Co, Italy’s DiaSorin and others hope to sell tests that demonstrate people’s immune systems have developed antibodies in response to the coronavirus.

While it is not yet known for sure if those who have been infected develop immunity to the coronavirus as with many other illnesses, accurate antibody tests are seen as essential to help governments worldwide create strategies to end business and travel shutdowns that have hammered the global economy.

“This is the working assumption: If you test and find people that have developed these antibodies, then at least for a certain period of time they will have gained immunity,” Schinecker told reporters.

“We worked day and night on this, over weekends, to make sure we can help as many patients as possible,” he added.

Roche’s test, which differs from polymerase chain reaction assays it also makes that use a nose swab to identify active infections, would run on more than 40,000 of its Cobas e-testing machines installed worldwide.

Roche’s new test would identify immunoglobulin M and immunoglobulin G antibodies.

The body quickly produces immunoglobulin M antibodies for the initial fight against infection. Immunoglobulin G antibodies remain longer in the body, suggesting possible immunity.

Nations have various plans to use such tests to better understand COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and identify those who were infected but showed only mild symptoms, or none at all.

Finland, Germany, Britain and other countries have antibody testing plans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to use them to study community-wide transmission.

In Roche’s home country, Switzerland, officials are examining tests, but have warned that excitement might be premature given that positive tests might say little about actual immunity.

“What you can’t say, and that’s this idea that’s going around, is that if I have the antibodies, then I know if I’m immune or not,” Swiss Federal Office of Public Health crisis management head Patrick Mathys said.

That would require more research.

Roche’s tests have met the company’s own accuracy expectations, Schinecker said, although it is not yet releasing final figures.

“We put our best scientists on this,” he said. “What we see is that the way we’ve designed the assay, it’s extremely specific.”