AIRLINES
Cathay expects more lows
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) expects passenger numbers to stay below 1,000 per day this month compared with the usual 100,000 as it operates at just 3 percent of normal capacity. The Hong Kong-based airline said that it is impossible to predict when demand would improve amid the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s outlook came as it released figures for last month that showed “drastic decreases” in passengers. The airline and Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍) carried a combined total of 311,128 passengers last month, down 90 percent from a year earlier.
CHINA
House prices rise
Residential home prices rose last month as pent-up demand after a period of lockdown during the pandemic supported sales. New home prices in 70 major cities, excluding subsidized housing, gained 0.13 percent last month from February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics released yesterday showed. “Pent-up housing demand is being released gradually as the economy and life start to get back on track,” the bureau said in a statement along with the data.
PHILIPPINES
Central bank cuts rate
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move yesterday to support an economy facing what the bank’s governor has called a once-in-a-lifetime crisis over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cut, the year’s third such move, took the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility to a record low of 2.75 percent. The central bank cut the policy rate by 25 basis points in February and by 50 basis points last month. Its next meeting is scheduled for May 21.
CANADA
Lending rate stays at low
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at a record low of 0.25 percent as the economy tanked due to travel restrictions and temporary business closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came after three cuts totaling 150 basis points over the past three weeks to boost growth. The central bank said that economic activity decreased by 1 to 3 percent in the first three months of the year and was forecast to drop 15 to 30 percent in the second quarter.
AUTOMAKERS
German firms to restart
German automakers including Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz are to restart production at some German factories next week after the country eased restrictions designed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Volkswagen said that it would start producing vehicles for its core brand in Zwickau, Germany, and in Bratislava, Slovakia, from Monday next week. Mercedes-Benz said that its plants in Hamburg, Berlin and Untertuerkheim would resume production next week.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon to pause in France
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said that it would “temporarily” suspend all activity in France, one day after a French court ruled that it was not doing enough to protect its workers in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The online giant, which has six warehouses in France, said it would evaluate the impact of the court decision and its French logistic network. Amazon France also said that it is appealing Tuesday’s emergency ruling, which requires the company to stop selling non-essential goods for a month.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added