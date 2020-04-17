World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AIRLINES

Cathay expects more lows

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) expects passenger numbers to stay below 1,000 per day this month compared with the usual 100,000 as it operates at just 3 percent of normal capacity. The Hong Kong-based airline said that it is impossible to predict when demand would improve amid the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s outlook came as it released figures for last month that showed “drastic decreases” in passengers. The airline and Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍) carried a combined total of 311,128 passengers last month, down 90 percent from a year earlier.

CHINA

House prices rise

Residential home prices rose last month as pent-up demand after a period of lockdown during the pandemic supported sales. New home prices in 70 major cities, excluding subsidized housing, gained 0.13 percent last month from February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics released yesterday showed. “Pent-up housing demand is being released gradually as the economy and life start to get back on track,” the bureau said in a statement along with the data.

PHILIPPINES

Central bank cuts rate

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move yesterday to support an economy facing what the bank’s governor has called a once-in-a-lifetime crisis over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cut, the year’s third such move, took the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility to a record low of 2.75 percent. The central bank cut the policy rate by 25 basis points in February and by 50 basis points last month. Its next meeting is scheduled for May 21.

CANADA

Lending rate stays at low

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at a record low of 0.25 percent as the economy tanked due to travel restrictions and temporary business closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came after three cuts totaling 150 basis points over the past three weeks to boost growth. The central bank said that economic activity decreased by 1 to 3 percent in the first three months of the year and was forecast to drop 15 to 30 percent in the second quarter.

AUTOMAKERS

German firms to restart

German automakers including Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz are to restart production at some German factories next week after the country eased restrictions designed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Volkswagen said that it would start producing vehicles for its core brand in Zwickau, Germany, and in Bratislava, Slovakia, from Monday next week. Mercedes-Benz said that its plants in Hamburg, Berlin and Untertuerkheim would resume production next week.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to pause in France

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said that it would “temporarily” suspend all activity in France, one day after a French court ruled that it was not doing enough to protect its workers in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The online giant, which has six warehouses in France, said it would evaluate the impact of the court decision and its French logistic network. Amazon France also said that it is appealing Tuesday’s emergency ruling, which requires the company to stop selling non-essential goods for a month.