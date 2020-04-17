UK retail sales drop by a quarter

‘DESERTED HIGH STREETS’: Retail spending in the five weeks to April 4 was down 4.3 percent compared with the previous year, the British Retail Consortium said

Reuters, LONDON





British retail spending slumped by more than one-quarter during the first two weeks of lockdown measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on Thursday.

The consortium said that its members reported a 27 percent drop in sales in the two weeks to April 4, which largely overlapped with the start of a lockdown that Britain’s government announced on March 23 barring the public from most stores other than supermarkets.

“The closure of non-essential shops led to deserted high streets and high double-digit declines in sales, which even a rise in online shopping could not compensate for,” BRC chief executive officer Helen Dickinson said.

Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday that the economy could be on track for an unprecedented 35 percent decline in the April-June period due to the lockdown.

Even if the lockdown eased and growth rebounded, annual output could still fall 13 percent this year, the biggest annual decline in more than 300 years.

The consortium said that total retail spending in the five weeks to April 4 — this year’s March period for British retail sales — was down by 4.3 percent compared with the previous year.

This fall came despite a surge in supermarket spending in the early part of the month, when British shoppers stocked up — and in some cases engaged in panic-buying — ahead of the expected lockdown and quarantine concerns.

This was the biggest monthly fall since the series began in 1995, once distortions linked to the timing of Easter and Black Friday sales promotions are stripped out, the consortium said.

Like-for-like sales, which take account of changes in floor space, dropped by 3.5 percent.

Department store chain Debenhams PLC, and fashion brands Oasis and Warehouse are among the British high-street businesses to have fallen into financial difficulties in the past couple of weeks.

Credit and debit card company Barclaycard reported a similar picture in its monthly spending data for last month, which showed a 6 percent decline, the biggest since the survey began in 2015.

While supermarket spending was up 21 percent on the month, travel spending, including public transport, sank by 40 percent and consumer confidence fell to a survey low. Just 25 percent of people surveyed felt confident about the economy, down from 42 percent in February.

“Tighter movement restrictions have meant consumers are largely staying indoors and therefore unable to visit the high street, socialize in person or travel,” Barclaycard director Esme Harwood said.