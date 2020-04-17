Fed warns of worsening US economy

SHARP CONTRACTION: Most of the central bank’s 12 districts reported declines in manufacturing, although food and medical products reported strong demand

AFP, WASHINGTON





The devastation caused to the US economy by the COVID-19 pandemic was thrown into even sharper relief on Wednesday with new US government data and a report from the US Federal Reserve warning that the bloodletting would continue.

Lockdowns instituted during the pandemic caused economic activity to contract “sharply and abruptly,” and most businesses surveyed across the country expected “conditions to worsen in the next several months,” the Fed report said.

The warnings in the central bank’s “beige book” came after the Fed and the US Department of Commerce earlier in the day released monthly surveys that showed contractions not seen in decades for retail sales and manufacturing, both crucial for the world’s largest economy.

About 17 million people have lost their jobs since the middle of last month, but the Fed — which has already slashed its benchmark interest rate to zero and pumped trillions of US dollars of liquidity into the financial system — said that “the near-term outlook was for more job cuts in coming months.”

With more than 2 million cases worldwide, the spread of COVID-19 has driven the global economy into its deepest recession in a century, with the IMF warning that US$9 trillion would be slashed from global GDP.

The Fed listed leisure and hospitality along with retail — except for essential services — as industries badly affected due to social distancing measures and mandated closures.

Most of the 12 Fed districts reported declines in manufacturing as well, and although food and medical products reported strong demand, they faced production delays, due to infection-prevention measures and supply chain disruptions.

Industrial production data for last month released by the Fed earlier on Wednesday showed similar damage among manufacturers. The index declined by 5.4 percent, its largest drop since 1946, while output dropped 6.3 percent, also its biggest fall in seven decades, with the pain felt across most industries.

Data on statewide manufacturing from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, home to the worst outbreak in the US, showed business activity plummeting by more than ever.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey fell by 57 points to minus-78.2, its lowest level ever. The index hit minus-34.3 during the global financial crisis that began in 2008.

The survey showed that 85 percent of manufacturing firms reported business conditions had worsened, while just 7 percent reported improvement.

It also showed declines in employment, new orders, shipments and inventories.

States across the US have experienced runs on grocery stores as people stocked up in the face of the pandemic, but that was not enough to stop retail sales from diving by 8.7 percent from February, commerce department data showed.

Food service and drinking places were predictably hard hit, with sales plunging 26.5 percent, while motor vehicle purchases collapsed by 25.6 percent. Low oil prices and travel restrictions pushed down sales at fuel stations, which reported a 17.2 percent decrease.

However, food and beverage stores reported that sales surged 25.6 percent amid the panic buying, while health and personal care stores also reported growth of 4.3 percent.

Online retailers saw purchases grow 3.1 percent as e-commerce buys replaced shopping outings that had suddenly become risky.

A similar trend was observed in the Fed’s industrial output survey. Non-durable goods posted a decline like the rest of the index, but theirs was smaller at 3.2 percent.

Food and beverage, paper, chemicals and tobacco products — all goods consumers could stockpile to remain comfortable indoors — decreased by 2 percent or less, the Fed report said.