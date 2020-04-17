Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ELECTRONICS

Yageo acquisition approved

The Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday approved Yageo Corp’s (國巨) acquisition of Kemet Corp, but Yageo still needs to gain approval from US and Chinese regulators to close the deal. Yageo, the nation’s largest passive components supplier, in November last year announced that it planned to acquire Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Kemet for US$1.64 billion. Kemet, founded in 1919, owns 23 production sites in the US, Europe and Asia. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Yageo’s multilayer ceramic capacitor production, and bolster its automotive and 5G applications, helping it secure more orders in the US, European and Japanese markets.

APPAREL

Makalot pretax income falls

Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽) yesterday reported that pretax income last month fell 12.7 percent annually, but rose 33.8 percent monthly, to NT$213.97 million (US$7.1 million), as the COVID-19 pandemic affected operations in the regional supply chain and reduced its capacity utilization. The manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel said that its pretax profit in the first quarter fell 6.84 percent annually, but grew 17.7 percent quarterly to NT$584.29 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.66. Revenue declined 8.76 percent from a year earlier to NT$6.13 billion, it said. The firm is expected to face headwinds in the near term in light of weak demand in the US and Europe amid the pandemic, analysts have said.

TEXTILES

Tri Ocean to sell properties

Tri Ocean Textile Co’s (三洋紡織) board of directors yesterday approved a plan to sell land and buildings in Taoyuan’s Dashulin (大樹林) area as the maker of fiber yarns aims to strengthen its working capital in preparation for a transformation of the firm’s business. Tri Ocean vice president Michelle Yang (楊宜蓁) told an online news conference that the 1,520.06 ping (5,025m2) of land and accompanying buildings are valued at NT$168 million, accounting for 11.33 percent of the firm’s total assets. The company plans to sell the properties through an auction, Yang said, without elaborating on the details of the firm’s business transformation.

ELECTRONICS

Gou increases Hon Hai stake

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said in a regulatory filing that founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) last month raised his holdings in the company by 3.74 million shares to boost his stake by 0.27 percent to 9.65 percent. Analysts said the move suggested that Gou, who remains on the company’s board, aimed to support the company’s share price by raising his stake. The purchase was also evidence that Gou remains confident in Hon Hai’s business outlook in the longer term, although the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the global economy, analysts said. Hon Hai shares yesterday fell 0.13 percent to close at NT$74 in Taipei trading.

SMARTPHONES

China shipments stage rally

Smartphone shipments in China last month totaled 21.03 million units, down 21.8 percent year-on-year, but up 231.6 percent monthly, recovering rapidly from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic seen in the previous month, NH Investment & Securities Co said in a note yesterday, citing data compiled by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. The main drivers behind the smartphone shipment recovery were a sharp increase in the number of business days and the reopening smartphone retail stores, including those of Apple Inc, the Seoul-based brokerage said.