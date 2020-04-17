ELECTRONICS
Yageo acquisition approved
The Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday approved Yageo Corp’s (國巨) acquisition of Kemet Corp, but Yageo still needs to gain approval from US and Chinese regulators to close the deal. Yageo, the nation’s largest passive components supplier, in November last year announced that it planned to acquire Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Kemet for US$1.64 billion. Kemet, founded in 1919, owns 23 production sites in the US, Europe and Asia. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Yageo’s multilayer ceramic capacitor production, and bolster its automotive and 5G applications, helping it secure more orders in the US, European and Japanese markets.
APPAREL
Makalot pretax income falls
Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽) yesterday reported that pretax income last month fell 12.7 percent annually, but rose 33.8 percent monthly, to NT$213.97 million (US$7.1 million), as the COVID-19 pandemic affected operations in the regional supply chain and reduced its capacity utilization. The manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel said that its pretax profit in the first quarter fell 6.84 percent annually, but grew 17.7 percent quarterly to NT$584.29 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.66. Revenue declined 8.76 percent from a year earlier to NT$6.13 billion, it said. The firm is expected to face headwinds in the near term in light of weak demand in the US and Europe amid the pandemic, analysts have said.
TEXTILES
Tri Ocean to sell properties
Tri Ocean Textile Co’s (三洋紡織) board of directors yesterday approved a plan to sell land and buildings in Taoyuan’s Dashulin (大樹林) area as the maker of fiber yarns aims to strengthen its working capital in preparation for a transformation of the firm’s business. Tri Ocean vice president Michelle Yang (楊宜蓁) told an online news conference that the 1,520.06 ping (5,025m2) of land and accompanying buildings are valued at NT$168 million, accounting for 11.33 percent of the firm’s total assets. The company plans to sell the properties through an auction, Yang said, without elaborating on the details of the firm’s business transformation.
ELECTRONICS
Gou increases Hon Hai stake
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said in a regulatory filing that founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) last month raised his holdings in the company by 3.74 million shares to boost his stake by 0.27 percent to 9.65 percent. Analysts said the move suggested that Gou, who remains on the company’s board, aimed to support the company’s share price by raising his stake. The purchase was also evidence that Gou remains confident in Hon Hai’s business outlook in the longer term, although the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the global economy, analysts said. Hon Hai shares yesterday fell 0.13 percent to close at NT$74 in Taipei trading.
SMARTPHONES
China shipments stage rally
Smartphone shipments in China last month totaled 21.03 million units, down 21.8 percent year-on-year, but up 231.6 percent monthly, recovering rapidly from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic seen in the previous month, NH Investment & Securities Co said in a note yesterday, citing data compiled by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. The main drivers behind the smartphone shipment recovery were a sharp increase in the number of business days and the reopening smartphone retail stores, including those of Apple Inc, the Seoul-based brokerage said.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added