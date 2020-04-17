Yuan deposits held by local banks last month rose by 0.08 percent, a gain of 196 billion yuan (US$27.71 billion) to 252.13 billion yuan as corporate accounts increased holdings and retail clients trimmed positions, the central bank said yesterday.
The figure ended two months of declines, but does not yet reflect steep interest rate cuts introduced by the Bank of China’s (BOC, 中國銀行) Taipei branch, it said.
BOC Taipei has lowered interest rates on deposits of all tenures by more than 1 percentage point in keeping with monetary-easing policies implemented around the world.
Interest rates for one-year yuan-denominated time deposits stand at 1.32 percent, 1.09 percent for six-month deposits, 0.95 percent for three-month deposits and 0.59 percent for one-month deposits, BOC Taipei said.
The rates prior to the adjustments ranged from 1.91 percent to 2.49 percent, the central bank said.
Taiwanese banks would have to do the same to stay viable, the central bank said.
Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐商銀) offers interest rates of 2.4 percent for three-month yuan-denominated time deposits, while Sunny Bank (陽信銀行) offers 2.45 percent for one-year deposits, the central bank said.
People seeking to park money in yuan deposits would have to weigh an imminent fall in interest income, it said.
Last month, yuan deposits at Taiwanese banks’ domestic banking units increased from 219.86 billion yuan to 220.53 billion yuan as corporate accounts raised stakes to meet redemption demand, the central bank said.
Three yuan-based bonds are about to mature and customers prefer cash in times of market tumult, it said.
The conservative sentiment weakened yuan deposits at Taiwanese banks’ offshore banking units from 32 billion yuan to 31.6 billion yaun, it said.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added