Four life insurance companies had as of yesterday reduced rents or delayed payments for 47 firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission said, without naming any.
Five of those to receive benefits — which ranged from firms in the manufacturing and service industries to airlines, tourism and cultural businesses — were allowed to postpone rent payments, while 42 were offered rent reductions, the commission said.
The life insurers lowered their rents based on the financial situation of their tenants, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Li-hui (王麗惠) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Their move came after the commission this month canceled the minimum rate of return on insurers’ real-estate investments, which stood at 2.095 percent, until June 30 next year.
Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) has cut the rents of about 25 tenants to help them weather the pandemic and would continue providing help to affected clients, Cathay executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) said by telephone.
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) did not reveal how much of a rent reduction it offered, but said that it is requiring affected tenants to offer products, such as dining or travel vouchers, in lieu of some payment, senior vice president Sunny Hsu (徐舜鋆) said.
“This way, our staff can use the vouchers and enjoy their services, while the companies can continue to operate,” Hsu said.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added