Life insurance companies helping with tenants’ rent

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Four life insurance companies had as of yesterday reduced rents or delayed payments for 47 firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission said, without naming any.

Five of those to receive benefits — which ranged from firms in the manufacturing and service industries to airlines, tourism and cultural businesses — were allowed to postpone rent payments, while 42 were offered rent reductions, the commission said.

The life insurers lowered their rents based on the financial situation of their tenants, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Li-hui (王麗惠) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Their move came after the commission this month canceled the minimum rate of return on insurers’ real-estate investments, which stood at 2.095 percent, until June 30 next year.

Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) has cut the rents of about 25 tenants to help them weather the pandemic and would continue providing help to affected clients, Cathay executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) said by telephone.

Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) did not reveal how much of a rent reduction it offered, but said that it is requiring affected tenants to offer products, such as dining or travel vouchers, in lieu of some payment, senior vice president Sunny Hsu (徐舜鋆) said.

“This way, our staff can use the vouchers and enjoy their services, while the companies can continue to operate,” Hsu said.