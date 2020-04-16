AUSTRALIA
Consumer confidence falls
Consumer confidence has recorded the biggest fall in the 47-year history of a survey, bringing the index down to levels last seen during recessions, Westpac Banking Corp said yesterday. Household sentiment this month plummeted 17.7 percent to 75.6 as governments instituted widespread restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus. The confidence survey was based on 1,200 adults across the nation last week. The details of the survey “are all very disturbing and reflect the large shocks to jobs and spending,” Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said.
SINGAPORE
Housing slumps 32%
Private home sales fell last month, as a partial lockdown forcing people to stay indoors curtailed activity. Sales in the city-state slumped 32 percent to 660 units last month from 976 in February, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. Home prices fell the most in more than three years in the first quarter and sales could be harder hit in the coming months as the government imposes more draconian measures to arrest rising virus cases, which have exploded in the past month.
FRANCE
Retail sales drop 24%
Retail sales sank 24 percent last month from February, as a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic left many shops shuttered, data from the central bank showed yesterday. Sales of industrial goods were down more than 43 percent while food sales fell only 0.9 percent, the Bank of France said. The freefall last month meant that retail sales fell 7.2 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, with small retail outlets seeing a plunge of 9.6 percent and large general retailers seeing an increase 1.7 percent, the central bank said.
AVIATION
China passenger traffic falls
Air passenger traffic slumped 54 percent in China in the first quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions decimated demand. The Chinese aviation industry lost 39.8 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) in the first quarter, with airlines accounting for 33.6 billion yuan, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday. Passenger volume fell to 74.1 million, with a 72 percent tumble to 15.1 million last month. Air cargo dropped 23 percent last month from a year earlier to 484,000 tonnes, the agency said.
AVIATION
Canceled plane orders spike
Boeing Co saw a spike in canceled plane orders last month due to the travails of the 737 MAX as well as a fall in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Tuesday. Orders for 150 MAX planes were annulled last month, half of those from the Irish company Avolon that was previously announced. Boeing suffered a net decline of 307 orders throughout its commercial plane business in the first quarter, even as it continued to add orders for the 787 Dreamliner over the three-month stretch.
HOSPITALITY
Airbnb secures US$1bn loan
Airbnb Inc has secured a new US$1 billion loan just days after closing a US$1 billion debt deal, the company said on Tuesday. Parties to the new loan deal included private equity firms Silver Lake Management LLC, Apollo Global Management LLC, Sixth Street Partners LLC, Oaktree Capital Management LLC and Owl Rock Capital Corp, several sources with knowledge of the discussions said.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed