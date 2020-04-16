World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Consumer confidence falls

Consumer confidence has recorded the biggest fall in the 47-year history of a survey, bringing the index down to levels last seen during recessions, Westpac Banking Corp said yesterday. Household sentiment this month plummeted 17.7 percent to 75.6 as governments instituted widespread restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus. The confidence survey was based on 1,200 adults across the nation last week. The details of the survey “are all very disturbing and reflect the large shocks to jobs and spending,” Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said.

SINGAPORE

Housing slumps 32%

Private home sales fell last month, as a partial lockdown forcing people to stay indoors curtailed activity. Sales in the city-state slumped 32 percent to 660 units last month from 976 in February, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. Home prices fell the most in more than three years in the first quarter and sales could be harder hit in the coming months as the government imposes more draconian measures to arrest rising virus cases, which have exploded in the past month.

FRANCE

Retail sales drop 24%

Retail sales sank 24 percent last month from February, as a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic left many shops shuttered, data from the central bank showed yesterday. Sales of industrial goods were down more than 43 percent while food sales fell only 0.9 percent, the Bank of France said. The freefall last month meant that retail sales fell 7.2 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, with small retail outlets seeing a plunge of 9.6 percent and large general retailers seeing an increase 1.7 percent, the central bank said.

AVIATION

China passenger traffic falls

Air passenger traffic slumped 54 percent in China in the first quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions decimated demand. The Chinese aviation industry lost 39.8 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) in the first quarter, with airlines accounting for 33.6 billion yuan, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday. Passenger volume fell to 74.1 million, with a 72 percent tumble to 15.1 million last month. Air cargo dropped 23 percent last month from a year earlier to 484,000 tonnes, the agency said.

AVIATION

Canceled plane orders spike

Boeing Co saw a spike in canceled plane orders last month due to the travails of the 737 MAX as well as a fall in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Tuesday. Orders for 150 MAX planes were annulled last month, half of those from the Irish company Avolon that was previously announced. Boeing suffered a net decline of 307 orders throughout its commercial plane business in the first quarter, even as it continued to add orders for the 787 Dreamliner over the three-month stretch.

HOSPITALITY

Airbnb secures US$1bn loan

Airbnb Inc has secured a new US$1 billion loan just days after closing a US$1 billion debt deal, the company said on Tuesday. Parties to the new loan deal included private equity firms Silver Lake Management LLC, Apollo Global Management LLC, Sixth Street Partners LLC, Oaktree Capital Management LLC and Owl Rock Capital Corp, several sources with knowledge of the discussions said.