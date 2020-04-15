World Business Quick Take

AIRLINES

PGL drops Condor bid

Polish Aviation Group (PGL), the parent company of Polish airline LOT, is pulling out of its takeover bid for German vacation carrier Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook. The group “has informed us that they intend to withdraw from the purchase,” Condor said in a statement on Monday. PGL did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment. The collapse of the deal leaves Condor, which has been profitable, and its 4,900 workers looking for a new way forward as the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduces passenger traffic.

AIRLINES

Shares hit over rescue plan

The share price of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA fell 60 percent yesterday, the first day of trading following the company’s proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8. If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert US$4.3 billion of debt into equity and raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaining value of the company’s current shares.

SOFTWARE

Zoom faces snooping fears

Zoom Video Communications Inc is to let paying customers decide which countries their virtual meetings get routed through, a move to assuage clients worried that they might be vulnerable to possible Chinese snooping. The ability to select preferred data center locations is to become available from Saturday, Zoom Technical Support head Brendan Ittelson wrote in a blog post on Monday, adding that paid users would also be allowed to opt out of certain locations, while free users would be locked into data centers in their region.

BANKING

Ex-Goldman banker charged

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday charged a former banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc with arranging at least US$2.5 million in bribes to be paid to Ghanaian government officials to gain approval for a client’s power plant project. Asante Berko, a former employee at a subsidiary of the US lender, arranged the bribes for a Turkish energy company to funnel the money to a Ghana-based intermediary, which then paid the local officials, the SEC said. The complaint, filed in New York City, seeks monetary penalties and other remedies against Berko.

TECHNOLOGY

Softbank eyes US$7bn hit

Struggling Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group Corp on Monday forecast a US$7 billion net loss for the year ended last month due to the negative effects of the pandemic and losses related to WeWork. The telecoms and investment giant, led by entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, said in a surprise press release that it also expected to suffer an operating loss of ￥1.35 trillion (US$12.57 billion). The firm cited a ￥1.8 trillion loss at its Softbank Vision Fund, blaming “the deteriorating market environment” amid the pandemic.

INTERNET

New eBay CEO named

EBay Inc has named a prior employee, Walmart eCommerce US chief operating officer Jamie Iannone, as chief executive officer, bringing in a manager with outside digital experience as the online marketplace seeks to placate the demands of activist investors. Iannone is to take over as chief executive officer at eBay on April 27, the company said on Monday. Iannone previously ran the e-commerce unit of Walmart’s Sam’s Club division after working at eBay as a vice president and in other roles from 2001 to 2009.