PGL drops Condor bid
Polish Aviation Group (PGL), the parent company of Polish airline LOT, is pulling out of its takeover bid for German vacation carrier Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook. The group “has informed us that they intend to withdraw from the purchase,” Condor said in a statement on Monday. PGL did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment. The collapse of the deal leaves Condor, which has been profitable, and its 4,900 workers looking for a new way forward as the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduces passenger traffic.
Shares hit over rescue plan
The share price of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA fell 60 percent yesterday, the first day of trading following the company’s proposal of a financial rescue package on April 8. If approved by creditors and shareholders, the plan would convert US$4.3 billion of debt into equity and raise some new equity, wiping out much of the remaining value of the company’s current shares.
Zoom faces snooping fears
Zoom Video Communications Inc is to let paying customers decide which countries their virtual meetings get routed through, a move to assuage clients worried that they might be vulnerable to possible Chinese snooping. The ability to select preferred data center locations is to become available from Saturday, Zoom Technical Support head Brendan Ittelson wrote in a blog post on Monday, adding that paid users would also be allowed to opt out of certain locations, while free users would be locked into data centers in their region.
Ex-Goldman banker charged
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday charged a former banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc with arranging at least US$2.5 million in bribes to be paid to Ghanaian government officials to gain approval for a client’s power plant project. Asante Berko, a former employee at a subsidiary of the US lender, arranged the bribes for a Turkish energy company to funnel the money to a Ghana-based intermediary, which then paid the local officials, the SEC said. The complaint, filed in New York City, seeks monetary penalties and other remedies against Berko.
Softbank eyes US$7bn hit
Struggling Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group Corp on Monday forecast a US$7 billion net loss for the year ended last month due to the negative effects of the pandemic and losses related to WeWork. The telecoms and investment giant, led by entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, said in a surprise press release that it also expected to suffer an operating loss of ￥1.35 trillion (US$12.57 billion). The firm cited a ￥1.8 trillion loss at its Softbank Vision Fund, blaming “the deteriorating market environment” amid the pandemic.
New eBay CEO named
EBay Inc has named a prior employee, Walmart eCommerce US chief operating officer Jamie Iannone, as chief executive officer, bringing in a manager with outside digital experience as the online marketplace seeks to placate the demands of activist investors. Iannone is to take over as chief executive officer at eBay on April 27, the company said on Monday. Iannone previously ran the e-commerce unit of Walmart’s Sam’s Club division after working at eBay as a vice president and in other roles from 2001 to 2009.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed