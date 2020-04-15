The Asian Development Bank is tripling the amount of quick-disbursing loans available to developing member countries in Asia to US$20 billion to help them battle the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, bank president Masatsugu Asakawa said on Monday.
The development bank is adding US$13.5 billion to the initial US$6.5 billion package that it announced last month because the economic effects of the pandemic are expected to be more severe than previously thought, Asakawa said.
“It is clear that the scope and scale of this crisis require greater efforts,” Asakawa said in an interview.
The increase would allow the Manila-based lender to provide the private sector with US$2 billion, which would support liquidity-starved small and medium-sized enterprises, help companies cope with supply-chain disruptions and rejuvenate trade financing, he said.
To ensure faster delivery of support, Asakawa said that the bank would streamline its processes and make its lending terms “much more flexible.”
Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the bank said in its Asian Development Outlook report on April 3.
Its baseline forecast calls for growth this year in developing Asia — a group of 45 economies that includes China and India — to slow to 2.2 percent from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent — the weakest forecast in more than two decades.
The bank expects global GDP to shrink to between 2.3 percent and 4.8 percent, higher than it estimated last month.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed