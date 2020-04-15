Chinese trade declines less than expected amid crisis

A WORSE Q2? While global supply chains appear to be adapting and China’s factories restarting, the full effect of a collapse in demand might not yet show up in the data

Bloomberg





China’s trade last month performed better than expected, with exports and imports declining less than expected even as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted business shutdowns around the world.

Exports declined 6.6 percent in US-dollar terms from a year earlier, while imports fell 0.9 percent, the Chinese Customs Administration said yesterday.

Economists had forecast that exports would decline by 13.9 percent, while imports would shrink by 9.8 percent.

Workers stack containers at a port in Lianyungang, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The trade balance narrowed to US$19.9 billion in the month.

The data indicate that global-supply chains might be adapting better than thought and that China’s gradual economic restart is proceeding. At the same time, the full effect of a collapse in demand in developed economies, such as the US and Europe, might not yet be apparent in China’s trade data.

“Exports did better than people thought as most exporters only saw orders canceled since the middle of the month,” Hong Kong-based Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd economist Zhou Xue (周雪) said. “The expected plunge in exports was not fully reflected in the data and the second quarter could be much worse.”

The ASEAN became China’s biggest trading partner bloc, surpassing the EU, partly due to the effect of Brexit, but also increasing regional semiconductor trade, Chinese Customs Administration spokesman Li Kuiwen (李奎文) told a news conference in Beijing.

Even as the domestic virus situation is improving, more and more of China’s overseas markets are locking down, which could not only hit demand for China’s goods, but also damage the supply of raw materials and intermediate components.

“Export orders have been stopped by US and Europe importers after early March, as the number of city lockdowns increased. This will affect April’s exports,” Hong Kong-based ING NV economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said. “Unless the world relaxes measures of social distancing after relaxing lockdowns altogether, trade flows will be disrupted, exporters will face dismal demand from the whole world.”

The WTO last week said that this year could see the worst collapse in international trade since the Great Depression. Its optimistic scenario saw a 13 percent drop this year in the volume of international goods trade, worse than the 12 percent fall during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. Its pessimistic scenario sees the volume of global goods trade dropping by as much as 32 percent this year.

Policymakers around the world have rushed to introduce stimulus to help their economies over the shutdowns and social distancing, but there is little hard evidence of a peak in infections yet.

The Chinese State Council has ordered more measures to “stabilize trade,” including building more cross-border e-commerce zones and moving the country’s main trade fair online.