China’s trade last month performed better than expected, with exports and imports declining less than expected even as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted business shutdowns around the world.
Exports declined 6.6 percent in US-dollar terms from a year earlier, while imports fell 0.9 percent, the Chinese Customs Administration said yesterday.
Economists had forecast that exports would decline by 13.9 percent, while imports would shrink by 9.8 percent.
Photo: AFP
The trade balance narrowed to US$19.9 billion in the month.
The data indicate that global-supply chains might be adapting better than thought and that China’s gradual economic restart is proceeding. At the same time, the full effect of a collapse in demand in developed economies, such as the US and Europe, might not yet be apparent in China’s trade data.
“Exports did better than people thought as most exporters only saw orders canceled since the middle of the month,” Hong Kong-based Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd economist Zhou Xue (周雪) said. “The expected plunge in exports was not fully reflected in the data and the second quarter could be much worse.”
The ASEAN became China’s biggest trading partner bloc, surpassing the EU, partly due to the effect of Brexit, but also increasing regional semiconductor trade, Chinese Customs Administration spokesman Li Kuiwen (李奎文) told a news conference in Beijing.
Even as the domestic virus situation is improving, more and more of China’s overseas markets are locking down, which could not only hit demand for China’s goods, but also damage the supply of raw materials and intermediate components.
“Export orders have been stopped by US and Europe importers after early March, as the number of city lockdowns increased. This will affect April’s exports,” Hong Kong-based ING NV economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said. “Unless the world relaxes measures of social distancing after relaxing lockdowns altogether, trade flows will be disrupted, exporters will face dismal demand from the whole world.”
The WTO last week said that this year could see the worst collapse in international trade since the Great Depression. Its optimistic scenario saw a 13 percent drop this year in the volume of international goods trade, worse than the 12 percent fall during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. Its pessimistic scenario sees the volume of global goods trade dropping by as much as 32 percent this year.
Policymakers around the world have rushed to introduce stimulus to help their economies over the shutdowns and social distancing, but there is little hard evidence of a peak in infections yet.
The Chinese State Council has ordered more measures to “stabilize trade,” including building more cross-border e-commerce zones and moving the country’s main trade fair online.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed