EQUITIES
TAIEX closes above 10,300
The TAIEX yesterday rose more than 200 points to close above 10,300 points as large-cap tech stocks, particularly in the integrated circuit sector, led the upturn. A decision by the committee that operates the NT$500 billion (US$16.63 billion) National Stabilization Fund to continue supporting local equities also boosted market sentiment. The TAIEX closed up 233.72 points, or 2.31 percent, at 10,332.94, on turnover of NT$156.50 billion. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$15.12 billion of shares on the main board after selling a net NT$7.59 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
RETAIL
FamilyMart boosts deliveries
Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) yesterday said that it is collaborating with food delivery company Foodpanda to expand its delivery services, as people avoid shopping at physical stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery service would initially be available at 146 FamilyMart outlets in the greater Taipei area, and would be expanded to 19 other counties and cities, the company said in a statement. The number is expected to rise to 500 outlets early next month before reaching 1,000 by June, it said.
ENERGY
CPC to boost charging outlets
State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it plans to set up 194 more charging stations nationwide for electric scooters by the end of the year. It would also establish an additional 22 battery-swapping stations, bringing the total to 216, it said. CPC has over the past two years installed 376 charging stations and battery-swapping stations to adhere to the government’s plan to encourage the use of electric scooters. CPC said it also aims to launch two new e-stations, equipped with energy-efficient storage systems and solar panels, in Taoyuan and Hualien in the second half of the year.
ELECTRONICS
Huawei to see reshuffle
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非) is to leave the board of one of the Chinese firm’s major subsidiaries, Shanghai Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (上海華為技術), the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing data revealed by the Chinese data technology service company Tianyancha (天眼查). Shanghai Huawei chairwoman Sun Yafang (孫亞芳) would also step down as chairwoman, passing the baton to Tian Xingpu (田興普), chairman of Hangzhou Huawei Communication Technology Co Ltd (杭州華為企業通信技術), the Liberty Times said.
MACROECONOMICS
Economies to shrink 35%
Advanced economies would shrink by about 35 percent this quarter from the previous quarter — four times as much as the record set during the 2008 financial crisis — according to annualized figures from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. How fast economies would rebound is an open question, because nobody knows how quickly people can get back to work, New York-based economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note on Monday. “The response in Europe needs to be scaled up, via greater [and ideally centrally funded] easing and a more unconditional ‘whatever it takes’ commitment to the integrity of the euro area,” Hatzius wrote. “Emerging economies will need a lot more help from the rich world” to get through the crisis.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed