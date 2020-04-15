Gartner says PC shipments fell 12%

Bloomberg





Global PC shipments dropped the most since 2013 in the first quarter, after the COVID-19 pandemic ensnared the Chinese supply chain and created production problems for major hardware companies.

PC makers shipped 51.6 million laptops, desktops and workstations in the first three months of this year, a 12 percent decrease compared with a year earlier, research firm Gartner Inc said in a statement on Monday.

Analyst International Data Corp (IDC) pegged the decline at 9.8 percent.

“Following the first lockdown in China in late January, there was lower PC production volume in February that turned into logistics challenges,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa said in a statement.

China-based Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) kept the No. 1 spot among PC vendors, with about 24 percent of the market, Gartner and IDC agreed.

HP Inc remained the second-largest player with about 22 percent share. Dell Technologies Inc held third place.

Acer Inc (宏碁) ranked fourth and Apple Inc took the fifth spot in IDC’s tally, but their order was reversed in Gartner’s report.

China is the world’s largest maker of PCs. Coronavirus-related factory shutdowns early this year led to shortages for major manufacturers of the machines.

When COVID-19 caused governments around the world to issue stay-at-home orders, some consumers rushed to buy PCs, but there was crimped supply, according to analysts at Gartner and IDC.

Businesses and most consumers are now expected to hold onto PCs for longer amid economic disruptions caused by the pandemic, Gartner said.

Additional reporting by staff writer