GSK, Sanofi team up to develop vaccine

Reuters





GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) and Sanofi SA yesterday said that they would develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

The drugmakers said that they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of next year.

The announcement comes at a time when drugmakers are pausing clinical trials for other disease areas as they focus on testing potential treatments for COVID-19.

The adjuvanted vaccine is to be developed by combining Sanofi’s S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK’s pandemic adjuvant technology.

Adjuvants are efficacy boosters that are vital for many vaccines.

An adjuvant is added to some vaccines to enhance the immune response, and has been shown to create a stronger and longer-lasting immunity against infections than the vaccine alone.

The companies said they have also entered into a material transfer agreement, allowing them to start working together immediately.

Sanofi and GSK aim to start early clinical trials later this year and hope that regulatory approval might be possible later next year.