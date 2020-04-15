Wistron plants in India still idle as lockdown extended

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday said that production would not resume at its plants in India after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A three-week lockdown had been scheduled to end yesterday, but in a televised address just hours before the lockdown was set to end, Modi said that it was being extended until May 3, and that the Indian government would evaluate every town, district and state until April 20 for adherence to the lockdown.

Areas that are less likely to turn into a hotspot might be allowed to begin certain essential activities from April 20, Modi said.

“We are complying with local government regulations with regards to the matter… Our production is currently at a standstill,” Wistron public relations director Joyce Chou (周文玲) said by telephone.

The company, which makes older iPhone models — the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 — at two facilities in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, as well as printed circuit boards at a plant in Narasapura, is not the only one among its peers to see its production affected.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has also shuttered its operations in India until further notice.

However, Wistron hopes to resume production soon.

“We have heard from local authorities that the lockdown norms may be relaxed next week … which might mean an earlier recovery of production for us,” Chou said, adding that the company would closely observe the Indian government’s disease prevention measures.

Meanwhile, the production schedule at its plant in Malaysia has also been pushed back after that nation extended its one-month partial lockdown by two more weeks to April 28.

Wistron’s manufacturing facility in Selangor, near Kuala Lumpur, saw production come to a grinding halt on March 18, when the Malaysian government first imposed a nationwide movement-control order.

“We have moved some essential production lines from the Malaysian plant to other overseas facilities to compensate,” Chou said.

Wistron is set to increase investments in China, which contributes about 80 percent of its overall revenue, through purchases of equipment for its Kunshan plant this year.

However, it wants to move more of it production out of China, chairman Simon Lin (林憲銘) has said.

Lin last month said a plant in Vietnam would be up and running next year, producing PCs and monitors.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg and AFP