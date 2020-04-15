Demand for driver ICs used in TV and PC displays fell short of expectations as major television makers have signaled a reduction in panel purchases this quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday.
Although there have been rush orders for computer panels over the past few weeks because of an increase in remote working, the trend does not offer clear clues as to the outlook for display driver ICs (DDIs) used in PCs and TVs, the Taipei-based researcher said.
“As a result, our previous projection of a tightening supply of large DDIs this year has so far not materialized,” it said.
TrendForce said that it expects supply constraints to reappear in the second half of this year if the pandemic is effectively contained and demand for DDIs used by major device makers recovers.
Global demand for the DDIs used in PCs, monitors and TVs is expected to reach 1.5 billion units per year in support of mainstream mini low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) technology, TrendForce said, estimating that monthly production would total about 60,000 wafers.
The world’s major DDI manufacturers — United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Vanguard Semiconductor International Co (世界先進) — are phasing out mini LVDS technology in favor of higher-margin point-to-point technology, so there could be a shortage of DDIs.
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC, 力積電) and China’s Nextchip Co Ltd (晶合集成) are likely to increase production of mini LVDS DDIs, but the increase would not be significant enough to satisfy demand, TrendForce said.
PSMC’s and Nextchip’s 8-inch fabs are approaching full utilization, so supply constraints are likely to reappear in the second half of the year for DDIs used in PCs and TVs, it said.
If supply constraints re-emerge, the strong demand for components used in forehead thermometers — such as power management ICs, mid to low-end complementary metal-oxide semiconductor sensors and micro-controller units — would increase pressure on chipmakers, the researcher said.
Taiwan manufactures 50 percent of the DDIs on the global market, making it the world’s largest producer, followed by South Korea with 34 percent.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed