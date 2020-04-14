MEXICO
Employment market shrinks
The employment market had its worst March in a quarter of a century as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on Latin America’s second-largest economy. The country lost more than 130,500 jobs in the month from February after the employment market shrank 0.6 percent, a statement from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said. The net job losses were the first for the month of March since 2002 and the most since 1995. Despite net job losses, base salaries grew by an annual nominal rate of 7.1 percent to 399.3 pesos, (US$17.02) IMSS said.
EUROZONE
Official warns of takeovers
EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager told the Financial Times that member countries should buy stakes in companies to counter the threat of Chinese takeovers, with her comments coming as the EU formulates plans to protect its businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “We don’t have any issues of states acting as market participants if need be, if they provide shares in a company, if they want to prevent a takeover of this kind,” Vestager said. “It’s very important that one is aware that there is a real risk that businesses that are vulnerable can be the object of a takeover,” she added. “The situation now really underlines the need so we work really intensively.”
HONG KONG
Officials face pay cut
Senior government officials face a 20 percent reduction in their annual salaries, through a combination of voluntary income cuts and previously announced donations, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on Sunday. A portion of the income has been donated to the Community Chest of Hong Kong and the remainder would go to government coffers, Chan told reporters. He said that he has no plans to lift the property measures introduced years ago aimed at cooling the real-estate market, adding that the government expects land sales and tax revenue in the territory to decline.
TRADE
China upholding US pact
China is still implementing the first phase of a US-China trade pact, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) said, adding that he hoped the two could work together to assess the changing situation and coordinate their response, the Global Times reported on Sunday. The world’s two biggest economies signed the tentative deal to pause a damaging tariff war in January, before the coronavirus pandemic spread, threatening a global economic depression. Cui said China was still buying US agricultural products, and was lifting some curbs faced by foreign companies entering its financial market, the newspaper said.
SECURITIES
Chinese start-ups punished
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has punished two thriving start-ups for misleading shareholders, barring them access to public markets for new funding. Shares of Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co (寧波容百新能源科技) and Zhejiang HangKe Technology Inc (浙江杭可科技) closed down at least 10 percent in Shanghai yesterday after the companies were told they would not be allowed to sell stocks or bonds publicly for a year. The punishment — for not fully disclosing links to a customer who then failed to pay its bills — is the first of its kind for a company trading on the city’s Star board.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the