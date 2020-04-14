World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MEXICO

Employment market shrinks

The employment market had its worst March in a quarter of a century as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on Latin America’s second-largest economy. The country lost more than 130,500 jobs in the month from February after the employment market shrank 0.6 percent, a statement from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said. The net job losses were the first for the month of March since 2002 and the most since 1995. Despite net job losses, base salaries grew by an annual nominal rate of 7.1 percent to 399.3 pesos, (US$17.02) IMSS said.

EUROZONE

Official warns of takeovers

EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager told the Financial Times that member countries should buy stakes in companies to counter the threat of Chinese takeovers, with her comments coming as the EU formulates plans to protect its businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “We don’t have any issues of states acting as market participants if need be, if they provide shares in a company, if they want to prevent a takeover of this kind,” Vestager said. “It’s very important that one is aware that there is a real risk that businesses that are vulnerable can be the object of a takeover,” she added. “The situation now really underlines the need so we work really intensively.”

HONG KONG

Officials face pay cut

Senior government officials face a 20 percent reduction in their annual salaries, through a combination of voluntary income cuts and previously announced donations, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on Sunday. A portion of the income has been donated to the Community Chest of Hong Kong and the remainder would go to government coffers, Chan told reporters. He said that he has no plans to lift the property measures introduced years ago aimed at cooling the real-estate market, adding that the government expects land sales and tax revenue in the territory to decline.

TRADE

China upholding US pact

China is still implementing the first phase of a US-China trade pact, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) said, adding that he hoped the two could work together to assess the changing situation and coordinate their response, the Global Times reported on Sunday. The world’s two biggest economies signed the tentative deal to pause a damaging tariff war in January, before the coronavirus pandemic spread, threatening a global economic depression. Cui said China was still buying US agricultural products, and was lifting some curbs faced by foreign companies entering its financial market, the newspaper said.

SECURITIES

Chinese start-ups punished

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has punished two thriving start-ups for misleading shareholders, barring them access to public markets for new funding. Shares of Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co (寧波容百新能源科技) and Zhejiang HangKe Technology Inc (浙江杭可科技) closed down at least 10 percent in Shanghai yesterday after the companies were told they would not be allowed to sell stocks or bonds publicly for a year. The punishment — for not fully disclosing links to a customer who then failed to pay its bills — is the first of its kind for a company trading on the city’s Star board.