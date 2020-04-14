The world’s top oil producers pulled off a historic deal to cut global petroleum output by nearly a 10th, putting an end to the devastating price dispute that brought the energy industry to its knees.
After a week-long marathon of bilateral calls and video conferences of ministers from the OPEC+ alliance and the G20, an agreement finally emerged to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oil demand.
Prices rose about 1 percent to about US$32 a barrel in London after swinging wildly in the first few minutes of trading following the deal.
The focus now shifts to whether the cut will be enough to dent the massive glut that keeps growing as the virus shuts down the global economy.
The talks had almost fallen apart late last week — amid resistance from Mexico — but came back from the brink after a weekend of urgent diplomacy. US President Donald Trump intervened, helping broker the final compromise.
“Unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” said Ed Morse, a veteran oil watcher who is head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “Unprecedented in historical discussions of production cuts, the US played a critical role in brokering between Saudi Arabia and Russia for the new OPEC+ accord.”
OPEC+ nations are to cut 9.7 million barrels a day — just below the initial proposal of 10 million.
“We have demonstrated that OPEC+ is up and alive,” Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg News in an interview minutes after the deal was done. “I’m more than happy with the deal.”
The accord caps a tumultuous month when Brent crude, the global benchmark, plunged to its lowest in nearly two decades, falling toward US$20 a barrel.
Earlier this year, it traded above US$70 a barrel. OPEC+ ministers had to race onto a video conference call on Sunday, less than four hours before the oil market reopened, to close the deal.
Brent futures yesterday jumped 8 percent in the first seconds of trading in Asia, before dropping more than 1 percent in a rapid reversal.
By 8:13am in London they were up 0.8 percent again at US$31.72 a barrel.
The US, Brazil and Canada are to contribute another 3.7 million barrels on paper as their production declines and other G20 states are to contribute 1.3 million. Still, the G20 numbers do not represent real voluntary cuts, but rather reflect the impact that low prices have already had on output and would take months, perhaps more than a year, to come into effect.
Mexico won a diplomatic victory as it is only to cut 100,000 barrels — less than its pro-rated share, having blocked the deal since the plan was first revealed on Thursday.
Its future inside OPEC+ is uncertain, as it is expected to decide over the next two months whether to leave the alliance, delegates said.
The biggest winner appears to be Trump, who refused to actively cut US oil production and personally brokered the deal over phone calls with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Trump became the first US president to push for higher oil prices in more than 30 years, reversing his personal opposition to the cartel.
“I hated OPEC. You want to know the truth? I hated it. Because it was a fix, but somewhere along the line that broke down and went the opposite way,” Trump told reporters at the White House last week.
The production restraints are set to last for about two years, although not at the same level as the initial two months.
Copying the model adopted by central banks to taper off their bond buying, OPEC also plans to reduce the size of the cuts over time. After June, the 10 million barrel cut is to be tapered to 7.6 million a day until the end of the year, and then to 5.6 million through next year until April 2022.
The deal does not take effect until May 1, leaving OPEC+ countries, which have significantly increased production over the last month, able to continue flooding the market for nearly another three weeks.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc called the cuts “too little and too late,” saying they would only lead to an actual reduction of about 4.3 million barrels a day from first quarter levels.
“Ultimately, this simply reflects that no voluntary cuts could be large enough to offset the 19 million barrels a day average April-May demand loss due to the coronavirus,” the bank said in a report.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the