Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

Volatility spooks market

The TAIEX yesterday closed lower as investors remained concerned over further volatility on global markets as COVID-19 continues to spread. Large-cap technology shares were in the doldrums throughout the session, while selling in the petrochemical sector added downward pressure, despite an agreement reached by oil producers to cut output to bolster prices. The TAIEX closed down 58.39 points, or 0.57 percent, at 10,099.22 on turnover of NT$118.358 billion (US$3.93 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$7.59 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Ichia sees sequential growth

Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday posted pretax income of NT$14.22 million for the first quarter, despite consolidated revenue declining 20 percent year-on-year to NT$1.13 billion because of production disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a better product mix and improved management efficiency, gross margin improved 2 percentage points year-on-year to 10 percent in the first three months of the year, the flexible printed circuit board and handset keypad maker said. The outlook for this quarter would be better, as clients have started to replenish their inventories, Ichia said. The company also expects revenue and earnings to increase sequentially this year thanks to steady orders and improving production.

CHIP RESISTORS

Ta-i income rises 77.78%

Chip resistor supplier Ta-i Technology Co (大毅) yesterday posted net income of NT$80 million for last month, up 77.78 percent year-on-year, while revenue rose 28.98 percent to NT$383 million year-on-year. Earnings per share surged 134.55 percent year-on-year to NT$0.56, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ta-i released the results at the request of the regulator due to an unusual spike in its share price. Ta-i shares yesterday fell 2.95 percent to close at NT$69 in Taipei trading. They have surged 27.07 percent in the past seven sessions, compared with the TAIEX’s 2.86 percent rise over the same period.

MARKETING

Hakuhodo deal approved

The Investment Commission yesterday approved Japanese marketing agency Hakuhodo Inc’s acquisition of advertising firm Growww Media Co Ltd (格威傳媒) via its local unit, Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc (台灣博報堂). Hakuhodo Inc in February announced a plan to acquire Growww Media via a tender offer, aiming to purchase 78.81 percent of the firm’s outstanding shares at NT$69 per share, a total investment of NT$1.85 billion. The Japanese company also plans a NT$2.5 billion rights issue to obtain a 100 percent stake in Hakuhodo Taipei.

FOOD DELIVERIES

Meituan rebuts criticism

China’s largest food-delivery provider, Meituan Dianping (美團點評), has hit back at allegations that it has charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to a complaint from a restaurant association in Guangdong Province, Meituan said that its average profit per order was less than 0.2 yuan (US$0.03) in the fourth quarter, accounting for just 2 percent of its revenue. After it launched, the company lost money for five years before breaking even last year, it added. “We need to invest most of our income to help merchants develop professional delivery services, acquire orders and improve digital infrastructure,” Meituan said in a statement.