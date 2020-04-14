EQUITIES
Volatility spooks market
The TAIEX yesterday closed lower as investors remained concerned over further volatility on global markets as COVID-19 continues to spread. Large-cap technology shares were in the doldrums throughout the session, while selling in the petrochemical sector added downward pressure, despite an agreement reached by oil producers to cut output to bolster prices. The TAIEX closed down 58.39 points, or 0.57 percent, at 10,099.22 on turnover of NT$118.358 billion (US$3.93 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$7.59 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Ichia sees sequential growth
Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday posted pretax income of NT$14.22 million for the first quarter, despite consolidated revenue declining 20 percent year-on-year to NT$1.13 billion because of production disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a better product mix and improved management efficiency, gross margin improved 2 percentage points year-on-year to 10 percent in the first three months of the year, the flexible printed circuit board and handset keypad maker said. The outlook for this quarter would be better, as clients have started to replenish their inventories, Ichia said. The company also expects revenue and earnings to increase sequentially this year thanks to steady orders and improving production.
CHIP RESISTORS
Ta-i income rises 77.78%
Chip resistor supplier Ta-i Technology Co (大毅) yesterday posted net income of NT$80 million for last month, up 77.78 percent year-on-year, while revenue rose 28.98 percent to NT$383 million year-on-year. Earnings per share surged 134.55 percent year-on-year to NT$0.56, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ta-i released the results at the request of the regulator due to an unusual spike in its share price. Ta-i shares yesterday fell 2.95 percent to close at NT$69 in Taipei trading. They have surged 27.07 percent in the past seven sessions, compared with the TAIEX’s 2.86 percent rise over the same period.
MARKETING
Hakuhodo deal approved
The Investment Commission yesterday approved Japanese marketing agency Hakuhodo Inc’s acquisition of advertising firm Growww Media Co Ltd (格威傳媒) via its local unit, Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc (台灣博報堂). Hakuhodo Inc in February announced a plan to acquire Growww Media via a tender offer, aiming to purchase 78.81 percent of the firm’s outstanding shares at NT$69 per share, a total investment of NT$1.85 billion. The Japanese company also plans a NT$2.5 billion rights issue to obtain a 100 percent stake in Hakuhodo Taipei.
FOOD DELIVERIES
Meituan rebuts criticism
China’s largest food-delivery provider, Meituan Dianping (美團點評), has hit back at allegations that it has charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to a complaint from a restaurant association in Guangdong Province, Meituan said that its average profit per order was less than 0.2 yuan (US$0.03) in the fourth quarter, accounting for just 2 percent of its revenue. After it launched, the company lost money for five years before breaking even last year, it added. “We need to invest most of our income to help merchants develop professional delivery services, acquire orders and improve digital infrastructure,” Meituan said in a statement.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the