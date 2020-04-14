Fixed-asset investments by the local manufacturing sector in the fourth quarter of last year increased 41.3 percent year-on-year to NT$474.9 billion (US$15.77 billion), as more firms with overseas operations invested at home, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday last week.
Investments in fixed assets, such as plants and production equipment, in the final quarter of last year hit a new high, the ministry said, adding that the manufacturing sector was keen to develop emerging technologies, such as 5G applications and artificial intelligence, to further boost investments.
It was the sixth consecutive quarter manufacturers have posted a year-on-year increase in combined fixed-asset investments, Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said.
The pace of growth was the highest since the third quarter of 2010, when the increase stood at 45.06 percent, Wang said.
Machinery and related equipment accounted for 84.9 percent of total fixed-asset investments, up 50.5 percent from a year earlier, ministry data showed.
The electronic components industry topped the list of sectors by investing NT$320.1 billion in fixed assets, up 54.6 percent year-on-year and accounting for 67.4 percent of the total.
The growth largely reflected semiconductor makers investing in advanced processes and printed circuit board producers expanding their capital expenditure, Wang said.
The computer and optoelectronic sectors invested NT$15.2 billion in fixed assets during the quarter, up 14.9 percent year-on-year, as a US-China trade dispute prompted many firms to relocate their production back to Taiwan, the ministry said.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the