The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Saturday approved e-commerce company PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) application to join a government program aimed at assisting local retailers to overcome the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PChome and its subsidiary Ruten.com (露天拍賣), which operates a consumer-to-consumer platform, are among 23 e-commerce operators who have joined the program, the ministry said, adding that 54 companies had applied.
Hong Kong-based Pinkoi.com (果翼科技), Taiwan Rakuten Ichiba Inc (台灣樂天市場) and Shopee Taiwan Co Ltd (樂購蝦皮) were also approved, a shortlist released by the ministry showed.
While Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) was not on the shortlist, the nation’s largest e-commerce operator said that it would seek to join the program at a later date.
The ministry earlier this month announced that it would allocate NT$100 million (US$3.32 million) from a special relief fund to help retailers expand their online sales channels.
The ministry estimated that about 1,000 retailers would benefit from the program by receiving up to NT$100,000 each in subsidies.
The subsidies are to be paid directly to e-commerce operators once retailers have contracted to use their services, which includes listing a minimum of 10 items online, the ministry said.
The program is part of several subsidies and relief efforts the ministry is planning to prevent local businesses from shutting down or shedding employees due to the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said.
