Apple Inc is preparing a redesign of its top-tier iPhones, borrowing cues from the latest iPads, as part of a major fall refresh that would see 5G added to as many as four new handset models and the release of two key new accessories, people familiar with the plans said.
This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are to be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11.
At least the two high-end devices would have flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design, as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro introduced in 2018, said the people, who asked asking not to be identified because the plans are not public.
Reminiscent of the iPhone 5 design, the new handsets would have flat screens rather than the sloping edges on current models, the people said.
Because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least some of the new iPhones could be released multiple weeks later than normal, although still within the typical fall window, people familiar with the launch plans said.
Apple has not informed suppliers of any significant delays, other people said, and its engineers are expected to travel to China and finalize product designs next month.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
The upcoming iPhone Pro models would include three cameras on the back, while the lower-end phones would continue to have two cameras, as with the current lineup, the people said.
Apple would add the 3D LiDAR system that debuted with the iPad Pro last month to its top-tier devices, setting the stage for advances in augmented reality applications, they said.
The highest-end new iPhone would have a screen slightly larger than the 6.5-inch panel on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple is investigating removing the cutout at the top of the display for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors in future designs, and it is likely to reduce the size of that notch for this year’s models, they said.
All the phones are planned to include a significant upgrade to the processor with an emphasis on speeding up artificial intelligence and augmented reality tasks, the people said.
Since 2012, Apple has released major new iPhones each September, except for the release of the iPhone X in 2017, which came in November due to supply constraints.
