Global shipments of PCs contracted 8 percent year-on-year last quarter, the largest decline since the first quarter of 2016, as the industry’s supply chain came under heavy pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore-based market advisory firm Canalys Co said in a report on Friday last week.
While market demand for PCs has been boosted by worldwide lockdowns to contain the virus, shipments of PCs, including desktops, laptops and workstations, fell to 53.68 million units in the January-to-March period, as the pandemic hindered production and the flow of logistics, the report said.
“PC makers started 2020 with a constrained supply of Intel [Corp’s] processors, caused by a botched transition to 10nm nodes. This was exacerbated when factories in China were unable to reopen after the Lunar New Year holidays, ” Canalys research director Rushabh Doshi said in the report.
The slowdown in production was then met with a sudden acceleration in demand as companies were forced to equip a newly remote workforce, placing urgent orders for tens of thousands of PCs, Doshi said, adding that market demand from the consumer sector also rose as schools shut down, moving classes online.
Last quarter, the world’s top five PC vendors — Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), HP Inc, Dell Inc, Apple Inc and Acer Inc (宏碁) — retained their rankings despite posting declines in shipments, Canalys’ data showed.
Apple was the hardest hit among its peers with shipments dropping 21 percent year-on-year to 3.22 million units.
The firm’s market share also dropped by 1 percentage point to 6 percent.
However, last quarter’s surge in market demand is unlikely to continue, as few businesses would be willing to spend on technology for their offices while consumers would have already updated their home PCs, the report said.
“A global recession has begun — businesses will go bankrupt, with millions newly unemployed. Even governments and large corporations will have to prioritize spending elsewhere,” Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt said in the report, predicting a significant downturn in demand for PCs this quarter.
With production plants having reopened and up to full speed in China, PC vendors would face the challenge of managing supply chains and production correctly, he added.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Global server shipments could register a smaller-than-expected increase in the second half of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic hits supply chains in Southeast Asia, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. Pointing to the spread of the coronavirus in nations such as Malaysia and the Philippines, which are home to major manufacturing sites of server components, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said that the industry is facing a potential problem in its supply chain as early as the third quarter. “Given that several of Intel [Corp]’s assembly facilities are located in Malaysia, should the country
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the