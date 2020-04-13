BOOKSTORES
Taitung Eslite to close
Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain (誠品書局) and other businesses in Taiwan and abroad, on Friday said it would close its Taitung store at the end of this month when the lease for the site expires. The announcement comes after the company closed an outlet in Tainan’s Anping District (安平) at the end of last month. The company had previously announced plans to close its landmark 24-hour outlet on Taipei’s Dunhua S Road at the end of next month, when its lease expires, which would reduce the number of outlets in Taiwan to 42.
AIRLINES
CAL delays new flights
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) on Friday announced that it would delay the launch of its flights to Cebu in the Philippines and Chiang Mai in Thailand until October. It pushed back a planned launch date of June 12 for six weekly flights to Cebu until Oct. 1 and postponed the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Chiang Mai route from the original June 23 launch date to Oct. 2 amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, CAL said in a statement.
INVESTMENT
CDFHC unveils dividend
China Development Financial Holding Corp’s (CDFHC, 中華開發金控) board of directors on Friday announced that it would distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.6 per share, which represented a payout ratio of 68.18 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$0.88 last year. The company is the only financial holding firm among its local peers to provide a dividend yield higher than 7 percent — 7.38 percent, based on the stock’s closing price of NT$8.13 on Friday.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said