Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





BOOKSTORES

Taitung Eslite to close

Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain (誠品書局) and other businesses in Taiwan and abroad, on Friday said it would close its Taitung store at the end of this month when the lease for the site expires. The announcement comes after the company closed an outlet in Tainan’s Anping District (安平) at the end of last month. The company had previously announced plans to close its landmark 24-hour outlet on Taipei’s Dunhua S Road at the end of next month, when its lease expires, which would reduce the number of outlets in Taiwan to 42.

AIRLINES

CAL delays new flights

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) on Friday announced that it would delay the launch of its flights to Cebu in the Philippines and Chiang Mai in Thailand until October. It pushed back a planned launch date of June 12 for six weekly flights to Cebu until Oct. 1 and postponed the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Chiang Mai route from the original June 23 launch date to Oct. 2 amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, CAL said in a statement.

INVESTMENT

CDFHC unveils dividend

China Development Financial Holding Corp’s (CDFHC, 中華開發金控) board of directors on Friday announced that it would distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.6 per share, which represented a payout ratio of 68.18 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$0.88 last year. The company is the only financial holding firm among its local peers to provide a dividend yield higher than 7 percent — 7.38 percent, based on the stock’s closing price of NT$8.13 on Friday.