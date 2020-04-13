State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.6 per liter from today, ending six consecutive weeks of price cuts.
Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula — which is composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs jumped to US$23.77 per barrel last week, an increase from US$21.53 a week earlier.
IMPROVING OUTLOOK
After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up NT$0.111 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would be hiked by 8 percent this week, CPC said in a statement.
CPC attributed the hike to positive sentiment in the crude oil market, with investors expecting major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia to finalize a deal with producers over output reduction.
After the adjustments, prices at CPC fuel stations are to rise to NT$17.9, NT$19.4 and NT$21.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$15.0 per liter, the company said.
Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced similar cuts in a separate statement.
AGREEMENT INCOMING
Prices at Formosa’s fuel stations, also effective today, are to rise to NT$17.9, NT$19.3 and NT$21.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$14.8 per liter.
However, Formosa said that while major oil producers are close to reaching a production cut agreement, the scale of the reduction might be insufficient to offset the sharp decline in demand.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said