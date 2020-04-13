Fuel prices to rise after six straight weeks of cuts

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.6 per liter from today, ending six consecutive weeks of price cuts.

Based on CPC’s weighted oil price formula — which is composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs jumped to US$23.77 per barrel last week, an increase from US$21.53 a week earlier.

IMPROVING OUTLOOK

After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was up NT$0.111 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would be hiked by 8 percent this week, CPC said in a statement.

CPC attributed the hike to positive sentiment in the crude oil market, with investors expecting major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia to finalize a deal with producers over output reduction.

After the adjustments, prices at CPC fuel stations are to rise to NT$17.9, NT$19.4 and NT$21.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$15.0 per liter, the company said.

Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced similar cuts in a separate statement.

AGREEMENT INCOMING

Prices at Formosa’s fuel stations, also effective today, are to rise to NT$17.9, NT$19.3 and NT$21.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$14.8 per liter.

However, Formosa said that while major oil producers are close to reaching a production cut agreement, the scale of the reduction might be insufficient to offset the sharp decline in demand.