Several foreign brokerages have cut their target prices on Largan Precision Co (大立光) shares, as the supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc expressed caution about second-quarter sales.
Although Largan reported that sales last month rose 48.26 percent month-on-month and 38.67 percent year-on-year to NT$5.44 billion (US$180.7 million), the company on Thursday told investors that client demand has declined this month and is to worsen next month.
In a research note, a Japanese brokerage said that Largan’s caution came after the company accounted for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market.
The Japanese securities house said that it has lowered a target price on Largan shares to NT$5,000 from NT$6,000, expecting that the company’s net profit this year would fall about 12 percent from a year earlier.
Another Asian brokerage said that Largan’s caution toward the second quarter came after its Android phone clients cut orders to the Taiwanese supplier due to concerns over the effects of the pandemic on the smartphone market.
The brokerage said that while demand for low to mid-range smartphones remains solid, Largan, which has commanded the lead in high-end smartphone camera lenses, has no immediate plan to compete in the low to mid-range smartphone segment.
That is why the securities house said that it has cut a forecast of the company’s second-quarter sales by 31 percent to NT$13.1 billion, down 1 percent from a quarter earlier and 7 percent from a year earlier.
The brokerage has lowered its target price on Largan shares to NT$4,810 from NT$5,730.
A third brokerage based in Asia said that uncertainty over the smartphone market could lead Largan’s clients to scale back their orders, adding that it has lowered a target price on Largan shares to NT$4,000 from NT$5,400.
Largan on Thursday posted NT$6.72 billion in first-quarter net profit, a 33 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 17 percent from a quarter earlier, with earnings per share of NT$50.1, while consolidated sales rose 34.52 percent from a year earlier to NT$13.21 billion.
Largan shares fell 3.03 percent to close at NT$3,685 on Friday, underperforming the broader market, where the TAIEX closed up 0.38 percent at 10,157.61 points.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said