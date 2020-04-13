DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports.
“A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday.
“Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February and last month, but a sharp contraction could be expected ahead in the second and third quarters, when global recession, job losses and income declines start to emerge,” Ma said.
Singapore-based DBS’ forecast was more bearish than the 0.2 percent growth Moody’s Investors Service predicted on Monday last week.
The central bank on March 19 revised downward its GDP forecast this year to 1.92 percent, but some research institutes have placed their estimates at about 1 percent.
The latest government data released last week showed that Taiwan’s exports last month declined 0.6 percent from a year earlier to US$28.27 billion, while its combined exports in the first quarter expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year to US$78.7 billion.
The Taiwanese economy would fare better than during the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2009, DBS said, adding that electronics exports should remain relatively resilient, thanks to the rise in telecommuting and the resultant demand for laptops, tablets and other electronic devices.
“We also expect the economic losses in Taiwan to be smaller than that in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea,” Ma said, adding that the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan is relatively under control in light of the government’s early response and its fast expansion of mask production capacity.
In addition, Taiwan’s domestic transport, retail and recreation, and work activities also remained at about 75 percent, 90 percent and 100 percent respectively of normal levels as of the end of last month, making it one of the highest in Asia, she said, citing Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report.
DBS has also trimmed its GDP growth forecast for South Korea from 0.8 percent to minus-1.1 percent for the same reasons, meaning that South Korea’s economic performance this year would likely be worse than in the global financial crisis.
Singapore’s GDP growth estimate has been further lowered to minus-2.8 percent and Hong Kong’s growth has been downgraded to minus-4 percent this year, which would be deeper than the Asia financial crisis and the global financial crisis, DBS said.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said