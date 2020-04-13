Rush orders might boost Ennoconn Corp’s (樺漢科技) sales in the second quarter as clients increase their inventories due to logistics disruption concerns following COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe and the US, analysts said last week.
The industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Friday last week reported revenue of NT$6.54 billion (US$217.25 million) for last month, a 4.87 percent increase from a year earlier and 25.79 percent from the previous month.
Combined first-quarter revenue increased 1.46 percent year-on-year to NT$17.86 billion, which was relatively strong compared with its peers, as Ennoconn has relocated part of its capacity to regions outside of China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while its capacity utilization rate in China has gradually recovered to a normal level since the middle of last month, analysts said.
“Although Ennoconn’s first-quarter revenue was affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the company’s design and manufacturing segment may start to contribute to the company’s second-quarter revenue at the earliest,” Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) said.
With contributions from its subsidiaries — industrial handheld device vendor Goldtek Technology Co (沅聖科技) and network security equipment vendor Caswell Inc (瑞祺電通) — and its acquisition of Germany-based S&T AG, Ennoconn’s design and manufacturing segment is expected to post higher growth this year compared with its system integration segment and brand business, Capital said, adding that Ennoconn’s quarterly revenue is forecast to increase sequentially this year.
Separately, Advantech Co Ltd (研華), the largest industrial computer maker, on Tuesday reported that revenue last month declined 10.46 percent annually to NT$4.08 billion as the spread of COVID-19 affected market demand.
While resumed production in China drove its revenue last month to grow 26.2 percent month-on-month, overall shipments were still capped by logistics and supply chain disruptions.
In addition, there was still a shortage of mechanical parts, power supply products, and cables and connectors last month, Credit Suisse AG said in a note.
Advantech’s first-quarter revenue fell 8.36 percent from a year earlier to NT$11.27 billion, but remained at the high end of its sales guidance for last quarter, as its embedded Internet of Things (IoT) and applied computing group (ACG) units posted relatively stable sales compared with other segments.
The company’s material shortage issues are expected to resolve this month and return to normal next month, while orders pushed back in the first quarter should help boost sales in the second quarter and help it return to its annual growth track, Credit Suisse said.
“As most of its business is multiyear and project based, orders are being delayed, but not being canceled,” Credit Suisse said.
“Risks are arising in the second half of 2020, as COVID-19 has led to project delays and logistics constraints outside of China,” Credit Suisse said, adding that retail and gaming areas are more likely to be affected by order delays.
The embedded IoT, ACG and Service IoT segments have greater exposure to the retail and gaming markets, it added.
