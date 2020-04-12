Asian markets were mostly up on Friday after the latest US coronavirus stimulus measures boosted Wall Street overnight.
In its latest attempt to ease the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve said that it would pump US$2.3 trillion through new lending programs.
The pandemic has hammered economies, sending governments and central banks scrambling to put together unprecedented, massive emergency measures.
The strong close on Wall Street boosted Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225, which on Friday closed up 152.73 points, or 0.8 percent, at 19,498.50, surging 9.4 percent from 17,820.19 on April 3.
The market remains in a “tug-of-war between those who are pessimistic [about the pandemic] and those who are optimistic... They don’t want to miss a rare chance to buy” shares at low prices, Rakuten Securities Inc chief global strategist Mutsumi Kagawa said.
Seoul’s KOSPI on Friday also climbed, gaining 24.49 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,860.70, a jump of 7.8 percent from a close of 1,725.44 a week earlier.
In Taipei, the TAIEX on Friday gained 38.18 points, or 0.38 percent, to 10,157.61, a 5.1 percent increase from a close of 9,663.63 on April 1, the last session of trading before the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day weekend. Turnover totaled NT$121.268 billion (US$4.03 billion).
However, the Shanghai Composite on Friday bucked the regional trend, ending down 29.27 points, or 1 percent, at 2,796.63, edging up 1.2 percent from a week earlier.
Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington and Singapore were closed for a public holiday.
The Fed appears to be “on a mission to blow holes in every dam that stops the flow of credit,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said. “And it sure sounds like they have plenty more dynamite if needed.”
The EU also followed the US with its own 500 billion euro (US$546.8 billion) rescue package to ease the effects of COVID-19 on the 27-nation bloc.
Millions of jobs have been shed during the pandemic, with data released on Thursday showing that 17 million people have lost their jobs in the US alone since the middle of last month.
However, investors appeared to be focusing more on the effects of the various stimulus packages and whether they would be able to achieve the stability governments are hoping for.
The latest emergency measures came as the IMF warned that 170 of its 180 members would see declines in per capita income this year.
“We anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said, urging governments to provide lifelines to businesses and households alike, adding that “it could get worse.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export