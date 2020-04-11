World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Producer prices slump

Factory gate prices last month fell the most in five months, with deflation deepening and set to worsen in the coming months due to the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic at home and abroad. The National Bureau of Statistics data suggested a durable recovery was some way off, with the producer price index falling 1.5 percent year-on-year, the biggest decline since October last year. It compared with a median forecast of a 1.1 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.4 percent drop in February. The overall decline in the factory gate gauge was exacerbated by a slump in global crude oil and commodities prices, the bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.

RIDE HAILERS

Uber plans to ship masks

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said that it plans to ship millions of masks to its drivers and food delivery employees around the world to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Uber vice president of safety and insurance Gus Fuldner in a company blog post also said that the company plans to ship nearly 500,000 masks to US drivers located in the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The initial mask order would come from a Chinese company that typically manufactures electronics and now produces ear-loop masks, but the company would be sourcing masks from all over the world as a long-term commitment, a company spokesman said.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault seeking US$5.5bn

Renault SA is seeking up to 5 billion euros (US$5.5 billion) in government-backed loans to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said, while dismissing the possibility of nationalization. Renault on Thursday scrapped its dividend to conserve cash after plant and showroom closures strangled operations. Senard and interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos are taking a 25 percent pay cut for at least the second quarter. The dividend, which had already been reduced, would have totaled 325 million euros.

AVIATION

Airbus cuts plane output

Airbus SE has slashed its aircraft output by a third in a stark concession to the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended the aviation industry. The world’s biggest commercial aircraft manufacturer now plans to produce about 48 planes a month across its A320, A330 and A350 programs, it said in a statement. It had gone into the year with a goal of producing about 880 planes, or an average of 73 per month. Airbus is to produce about 40 of its top-selling A320 narrow-body each month, it said, while reducing production of the advanced A350 wide-body to six per month. A330 production is to be cut to two per month, raising a question about whether the program can remain viable. The company plans to assess production on a monthly basis, chief executive Guillaume Faury told reporters.

INTERNET

Amazon plans testing lab

Amazon.com Inc is building a laboratory that would enable it to test employees for COVID-19, the latest step the online retailer is taking to try to protect its warehouse workers and delivery drivers, who are getting essential products to customers locked down at home. Amazon said that its effort might not accomplish much during the current pandemic, but it is still assigning a team of scientists, software engineers and procurement specialists to build a laboratory that would enable the company to “start testing small numbers of our front-line employees soon.”