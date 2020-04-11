CHINA
Producer prices slump
Factory gate prices last month fell the most in five months, with deflation deepening and set to worsen in the coming months due to the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic at home and abroad. The National Bureau of Statistics data suggested a durable recovery was some way off, with the producer price index falling 1.5 percent year-on-year, the biggest decline since October last year. It compared with a median forecast of a 1.1 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.4 percent drop in February. The overall decline in the factory gate gauge was exacerbated by a slump in global crude oil and commodities prices, the bureau said in a statement accompanying the data.
RIDE HAILERS
Uber plans to ship masks
Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said that it plans to ship millions of masks to its drivers and food delivery employees around the world to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Uber vice president of safety and insurance Gus Fuldner in a company blog post also said that the company plans to ship nearly 500,000 masks to US drivers located in the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The initial mask order would come from a Chinese company that typically manufactures electronics and now produces ear-loop masks, but the company would be sourcing masks from all over the world as a long-term commitment, a company spokesman said.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault seeking US$5.5bn
Renault SA is seeking up to 5 billion euros (US$5.5 billion) in government-backed loans to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said, while dismissing the possibility of nationalization. Renault on Thursday scrapped its dividend to conserve cash after plant and showroom closures strangled operations. Senard and interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos are taking a 25 percent pay cut for at least the second quarter. The dividend, which had already been reduced, would have totaled 325 million euros.
AVIATION
Airbus cuts plane output
Airbus SE has slashed its aircraft output by a third in a stark concession to the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended the aviation industry. The world’s biggest commercial aircraft manufacturer now plans to produce about 48 planes a month across its A320, A330 and A350 programs, it said in a statement. It had gone into the year with a goal of producing about 880 planes, or an average of 73 per month. Airbus is to produce about 40 of its top-selling A320 narrow-body each month, it said, while reducing production of the advanced A350 wide-body to six per month. A330 production is to be cut to two per month, raising a question about whether the program can remain viable. The company plans to assess production on a monthly basis, chief executive Guillaume Faury told reporters.
INTERNET
Amazon plans testing lab
Amazon.com Inc is building a laboratory that would enable it to test employees for COVID-19, the latest step the online retailer is taking to try to protect its warehouse workers and delivery drivers, who are getting essential products to customers locked down at home. Amazon said that its effort might not accomplish much during the current pandemic, but it is still assigning a team of scientists, software engineers and procurement specialists to build a laboratory that would enable the company to “start testing small numbers of our front-line employees soon.”
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export