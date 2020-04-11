China’s bank lending and credit provision last month hit record highs, indicating that government and central bank efforts to boost support for the economy are having an effect.
Aggregate financing last month increased by 5.15 trillion yuan (US$732.83 billion), compared with a median estimate of 3.14 trillion yuan. That was a record for any month in comparable data back to 2017.
Financial institutions last month offered 2.85 trillion yuan of loans, versus a projected 1.8 trillion yuan — the highest figure for the month since data began being compiled in 1992.
The gradual recovery in the economy, combined with additional cheap funding and interest rate cuts by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), likely contributed to the expansion.
New loans from banks were the biggest driver of the expansion, jumping to about 3 trillion yuan last month from 720 billion yuan in February.
Almost 1 trillion yuan of corporate bonds and 636 billion of government bonds were issued last month.
“The 5 trillion yuan rise in total social financing was a real surprise, supported by the bullish credit bond issuance,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group economist Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬) said. “Looking forward, the PBOC will continue to stay in an easing mode at the cost of [a] higher debt-to-GDP ratio.”
The strong credit expansion shows the effects of forceful policy support as the economy begins its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg economists said.
“Still, the V-shaped recovery in the credit path does not mean that the economy will immediately recoup what’s likely to be an unprecedented contraction in Q1 as it rebounds,” the economists said.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export