APPAREL
Uniqlo cuts profits forecast
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co lowered its full-year operating profit outlook by 41 percent, joining a string of global retailers caught up in shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asia’s largest apparel company yesterday said it now expects profit of ￥145 billion (US$1.3 billion) for the fiscal year ending August. That compares with its prior forecast of ￥245 billion and analysts’ average projection of ￥198 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It also marks the second guidance cut; the retailer reduced its forecast in January, citing geopolitical turmoil in South Korea and Hong Kong that hurt sales. For the quarter that ended in February, operating profit was ￥45 billion. Net sales fell 6.1 percent to ￥585 billion, compared with analysts’ average prediction of ￥573 billion.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Reserves fall highlights risk
The decade-long surge in foreign-exchange reserves among emerging markets is coming to an end, highlighting the danger posed by future currency depreciation. China’s holdings fell by US$46.1 billion last month, the most since late 2016, official data showed late on Tuesday. The drawdown accounted for the largest share of the US$110 billion that 11 emerging-market central banks, including those in Turkey, India, Brazil and Egypt, yanked from their reserves last month to stem currency losses. The declines underscore the clamor for US dollars that rocked foreign-exchange markets around the world last month, driving the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index to its biggest retreat since May 2012. With commodity prices and export earnings in the doldrums as the COVID-19 crisis deepens, the outlook for the currencies of many emerging markets is not much better.
AIRLINES
EU firm extends suspension
Air France-KLM yesterday said it expects more than 90 percent of its capacity to remain suspended through the end of next month as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the travel industry worldwide. For the next two months, the airline aims to continue serving only some key city pairs with a “skeleton operation,” it said in a statement, adding that projections beyond that time are too difficult to provide. Traffic last month was “strongly impacted” by the spread of COVID-19 across the globe and subsequent reductions in capacity, it said. Group passenger traffic plunged 51 percent, while the load factor dropped 20 percentage points to 67 percent. The French government, which along with the Netherlands owns a stake in Air France-KLM, has vowed to prop up the former flag carrier.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota cutting 5,000 jobs
Toyota Motor Corp is laying off about 5,000 temporary staff employed by partner agencies as it extends the shutdown of its North American auto plants a third time, citing the pandemic and weak demand. The Japanese automaker will continue to provide benefits for what it refers to as its variable workforce, and they might be eligible for unemployment, it said in an e-mailed statement. Toyota’s North American unit now intends to reopen factories in the US, Canada and Mexico on May 4, two weeks later than planned. Toyota initially announced plans to resume operations as early as March 25, but has pushed back its planned restart date three times. It is joining Japanese peers Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co, and German automaker BMW AG in cutting off pay to thousands of US workers as social distancing measures force companies to stay shut.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases