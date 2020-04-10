COMPUTERS
Asustek profit drops 31%
Laptop computer maker Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday reported that revenue last month fell 31.05 percent year-on-year to NT$26.36 billion (US$874.24 million). The company’s consolidated sales last quarter fell 17.55 percent year-on-year to NT$70.85 billion. Asustek attributed the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered production in February and last month. Nevertheless, shipments last quarter were better than expected due to an increase in demand for PCs, as the pandemic helped boost the growing trend of distance learning and working from home, the company said, adding that it expects the pandemic to continue affecting shipments this month.
COMPUTERS
Acer revenue edges up 2%
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported that revenue last month edged up 2.2 percent year-on-year to NT$24.07 billion. The company attributed the increase to a rapid resumption of production in China following lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, as well as a surge in consumer demand for PCs as people increasingly worked and studied from home. The company’s first-quarter sales fell 10.7 percent year-on-year to NT$48.85 billion. Acer said that it would continue to improve and broaden its business portfolio to weather volatile market conditions.
NOTEBOOKS
Compal sales decline 6%
Contract laptop computer maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday reported that sales last month fell 6.22 percent year-on-year to NT$80.77 billion. Its consolidated revenue last quarter declined 31.95 percent quarter-on-quarter and 13.56 percent year-on-year to NT$182.05 billion, in line with company expectations. Compal said that it shipped 3.7 million laptop units last month, up from 1.6 million units in February as production resumed in China. Shipments last quarter fell 16.1 percent to 7.8 million units from a year earlier, company data showed.
PANEL MAKERS
Virus boosts Innolux sales
LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) reported that revenue last month increased 39.2 percent to NT$19.68 billion from NT$14.13 billion in February. The company attributed the increase to 48.6 percent sequential growth in shipments of TV and computer panels. Innolux’s consolidated revenue in the first quarter increased 15.9 percent year-on-year to NT$50.4 billion. That represented a quarterly contraction of 23.2 percent. Shipments of TV and PC panels fell 22.5 percent to 25.26 million units, worse than the company’s forecast of a high double-digit percentage decline. Separately, rival AU Optronics Corp (友達) reported that revenue last month increased 16 percent, from NT$17.69 billion in February, thanks to a more than 15 percent quarterly increase in shipments of PC and TV panels. The company’s consolidated revenue last quarter fell 19.5 percent year-on-year to NT$53.69 billion.
APPAREL
Quang Viet profit falls 33%
Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for brands such as Adidas AG, yesterday said that changes in its product mix led to revenue last month falling 32.66 percent to NT$582.64 million from NT$865.28 million a year earlier. The firm’s consolidated revenue last quarter fell 22 percent to NT$1.84 billion from NT$2.37 billion a year earlier. The firm projected that its annual revenue would fall 10 percent from last year due to the pandemic and foreign-exchange losses.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases