Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





COMPUTERS

Asustek profit drops 31%

Laptop computer maker Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday reported that revenue last month fell 31.05 percent year-on-year to NT$26.36 billion (US$874.24 million). The company’s consolidated sales last quarter fell 17.55 percent year-on-year to NT$70.85 billion. Asustek attributed the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered production in February and last month. Nevertheless, shipments last quarter were better than expected due to an increase in demand for PCs, as the pandemic helped boost the growing trend of distance learning and working from home, the company said, adding that it expects the pandemic to continue affecting shipments this month.

COMPUTERS

Acer revenue edges up 2%

PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported that revenue last month edged up 2.2 percent year-on-year to NT$24.07 billion. The company attributed the increase to a rapid resumption of production in China following lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, as well as a surge in consumer demand for PCs as people increasingly worked and studied from home. The company’s first-quarter sales fell 10.7 percent year-on-year to NT$48.85 billion. Acer said that it would continue to improve and broaden its business portfolio to weather volatile market conditions.

NOTEBOOKS

Compal sales decline 6%

Contract laptop computer maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday reported that sales last month fell 6.22 percent year-on-year to NT$80.77 billion. Its consolidated revenue last quarter declined 31.95 percent quarter-on-quarter and 13.56 percent year-on-year to NT$182.05 billion, in line with company expectations. Compal said that it shipped 3.7 million laptop units last month, up from 1.6 million units in February as production resumed in China. Shipments last quarter fell 16.1 percent to 7.8 million units from a year earlier, company data showed.

PANEL MAKERS

Virus boosts Innolux sales

LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) reported that revenue last month increased 39.2 percent to NT$19.68 billion from NT$14.13 billion in February. The company attributed the increase to 48.6 percent sequential growth in shipments of TV and computer panels. Innolux’s consolidated revenue in the first quarter increased 15.9 percent year-on-year to NT$50.4 billion. That represented a quarterly contraction of 23.2 percent. Shipments of TV and PC panels fell 22.5 percent to 25.26 million units, worse than the company’s forecast of a high double-digit percentage decline. Separately, rival AU Optronics Corp (友達) reported that revenue last month increased 16 percent, from NT$17.69 billion in February, thanks to a more than 15 percent quarterly increase in shipments of PC and TV panels. The company’s consolidated revenue last quarter fell 19.5 percent year-on-year to NT$53.69 billion.

APPAREL

Quang Viet profit falls 33%

Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for brands such as Adidas AG, yesterday said that changes in its product mix led to revenue last month falling 32.66 percent to NT$582.64 million from NT$865.28 million a year earlier. The firm’s consolidated revenue last quarter fell 22 percent to NT$1.84 billion from NT$2.37 billion a year earlier. The firm projected that its annual revenue would fall 10 percent from last year due to the pandemic and foreign-exchange losses.