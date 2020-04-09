World Business Quick Take

UNITED STATES

More funds sought for PPP

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he would ask the Congress to reinforce a new small business loan program that has been overwhelmed with applications. The government launched the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday last week to provide US$350 billion in what are essentially grants as long as businesses use the funds to pay their workers. Banks have been flooded with requests and warned that the amount would not be sufficient. Mnuchin said on Twitter that he has reached out to both the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives “to secure an additional $250 billion for the #PPPLoan program to make sure small businesses get the money they need!”

RETAIL

Special dividend for Tesco

Tesco PLC yesterday said it would pay a ￡5 billion (US$6.2 billion) special dividend, after the UK’s largest grocer saw a 30 percent surge in revenue early last month on panic buying amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Most of the rationing measures it had put in place are no longer necessary, and stock levels have stabilized, it said. However, its costs are increasing as it hires more staff to make up for absences, Tesco said. It said it had hired more than 45,000 people in the past two weeks, largely to cover supermarket workers affected by the virus.

BANKING

OCBC pledges no layoffs

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 華僑銀行), Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank, has joined some global peers in pledging it would not lay off staff due to the pandemic. “We do not plan to have retrenchment exercise arising from this outbreak,” OCBC chief executive officer Samuel Tsien (錢乃驥) said in a recent memo to employees. Despite the expected hit to the bank’s revenue growth, Singapore-based OCBC has “strong levels of capital, funding and liquidity to guide us through these uncertain times,” Tsien wrote.

AIRLINES

Korean Air furloughing staff

Korean Air Lines Co is to put 70 percent of its 19,000 staff on furlough, the South Korean national carrier said yesterday. Most of the staff are to go on leave from Thursday next week for six months in response to “deteriorating business circumstances,” it said in a statement. According to normal South Korean practice, the workers will receive 70 percent of their normal pay, with most of it — reportedly up to 90 percent — to be funded by a government scheme for industries in need of special assistance due to pandemic.

SOFTWARE

Shareholder sues Zoom

Zoom Video Communications Inc has been accused by a shareholder of hiding flaws in its videoconferencing app, part of a growing backlash against security loopholes that were laid bare after an explosion in worldwide usage. In a complaint filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, the company and its top officers were accused of concealing the truth about shortcomings in the app’s software encryption, including its alleged vulnerability to hackers, as well as the unauthorized disclosure of personal information to third parties, including Facebook Inc. Investor Michael Drieu, who filed the suit as a class action, claims a series of public revelations about the app’s deficiencies starting last year have dented Zoom’s stock price.