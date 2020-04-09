UNITED STATES
More funds sought for PPP
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he would ask the Congress to reinforce a new small business loan program that has been overwhelmed with applications. The government launched the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday last week to provide US$350 billion in what are essentially grants as long as businesses use the funds to pay their workers. Banks have been flooded with requests and warned that the amount would not be sufficient. Mnuchin said on Twitter that he has reached out to both the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives “to secure an additional $250 billion for the #PPPLoan program to make sure small businesses get the money they need!”
RETAIL
Special dividend for Tesco
Tesco PLC yesterday said it would pay a ￡5 billion (US$6.2 billion) special dividend, after the UK’s largest grocer saw a 30 percent surge in revenue early last month on panic buying amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Most of the rationing measures it had put in place are no longer necessary, and stock levels have stabilized, it said. However, its costs are increasing as it hires more staff to make up for absences, Tesco said. It said it had hired more than 45,000 people in the past two weeks, largely to cover supermarket workers affected by the virus.
BANKING
OCBC pledges no layoffs
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 華僑銀行), Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank, has joined some global peers in pledging it would not lay off staff due to the pandemic. “We do not plan to have retrenchment exercise arising from this outbreak,” OCBC chief executive officer Samuel Tsien (錢乃驥) said in a recent memo to employees. Despite the expected hit to the bank’s revenue growth, Singapore-based OCBC has “strong levels of capital, funding and liquidity to guide us through these uncertain times,” Tsien wrote.
AIRLINES
Korean Air furloughing staff
Korean Air Lines Co is to put 70 percent of its 19,000 staff on furlough, the South Korean national carrier said yesterday. Most of the staff are to go on leave from Thursday next week for six months in response to “deteriorating business circumstances,” it said in a statement. According to normal South Korean practice, the workers will receive 70 percent of their normal pay, with most of it — reportedly up to 90 percent — to be funded by a government scheme for industries in need of special assistance due to pandemic.
SOFTWARE
Shareholder sues Zoom
Zoom Video Communications Inc has been accused by a shareholder of hiding flaws in its videoconferencing app, part of a growing backlash against security loopholes that were laid bare after an explosion in worldwide usage. In a complaint filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, the company and its top officers were accused of concealing the truth about shortcomings in the app’s software encryption, including its alleged vulnerability to hackers, as well as the unauthorized disclosure of personal information to third parties, including Facebook Inc. Investor Michael Drieu, who filed the suit as a class action, claims a series of public revelations about the app’s deficiencies starting last year have dented Zoom’s stock price.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and