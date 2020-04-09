Office-sharing giant WeWork on Tuesday sued Softbank Group Corp, claiming the Japan-based technology investment group breached its contractual obligations by backing out of a US$3 billion rescue plan.
The lawsuit filed in a US court in Delaware came just days after Softbank said it was backing out of the plan to purchase WeWork shares to shore up the finances of the struggling sharing-economy giant.
WeWork’s board of directors called the Softbank action “a clear breach of its contractual obligations” under an agreement between the two firms last year, as well as a breach of Softbank’s fiduciary obligations to the firm’s current and former employees who were to sell their equity.
Photo: AFP
The complaint alleges Softbank yielded to pressure from “activist investors” and made the move after it had “received most of the benefits” under the deal, including control of WeWork’s board.
WeWork is asking the court to force Softbank to live up to the agreement or pay damages.
Softbank last week said it was terminating the agreement, claiming WeWork failed to live up to its obligations and cited “multiple, new and significant pending criminal and civil investigations” surrounding WeWork and its cofounder, Adam Neumann.
Neumann was to have received an estimated US$1 billion from the Softbank investment.
The deal also would allocate about US$450 million to current or former WeWork employees who have equity in the group.
A WeWork board special committee said it “regrets the fact that Softbank continues to put its own interests ahead of those of WeWork’s minority stockholders.”
Softbank said in a statement it would “vigorously defend” its position that it has no legal obligation to proceed with the share purchase, known as a tender offer.
“Nothing in the special committee’s filing today credibly refutes Softbank’s decision to terminate the tender offer,” a SoftBank spokesperson said in an e-mail.
“Their filing today is a desperate and misguided attempt now to rewrite that agreement and to rewrite the history of the past six months,” they added.
The move by Softbank marked a dramatic turn of events at troubled WeWork, once hailed as a shining unicorn valued at US$47 billion.
Things began to unravel last year as WeWork lost cash and canceled its share offering, with Neumann pushed out — albeit with a generous package.
The tender offer would have most benefited Neumann, his family and major institutional stockholders such as Benchmark Capital, Softbank has said.
Softbank has said its decision would not impact the day-to-day operations of WeWork.
The Japanese firm and its Vision Fund have already committed more than US$14.25 billion to WeWork.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and