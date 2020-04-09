TRANSPORTATION
THSRC to adjust payout
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) yesterday said that it would adjust a plan to pay a cash dividend to shareholders as sales plunge amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of paying NT$6.87 billion (US$227.79 million) in cash dividends, or NT$1.22 per share, it would this year distribute NT$6.81 billion, or NT$1.21 per share, a company regulatory filing said. THSRC said that it would move forward with the payout, but reduce the amount by NT$55.72 million. Mitigation and cost reduction plans have been introduced to cope with fallout from the pandemic, it said.
ELEVATORS
Golden Friends eyes growth
Golden Friends Corp (崇友), one of the nation’s leading suppliers of elevators and escalators, yesterday maintained its business growth projection of between 3 and 5 percent for this year despite the pandemic. Its maintenance and repair business, replacement business and orders for new elevators are expected to steadily expand this year, while the sale of new elevators to returning Taiwanese companies should remain steady from last year, the company told an online business forum organized by the Taipei Exchange. Revenue last month increased 15.05 percent year-on-year to NT$389.5 million, but consolidated revenue in the first quarter fell 3.13 percent to NT$998.29 million, company data showed.
APPAREL
Virus boosts Nan Liu profit
Nonwoven fabric maker Nan Liu Enterprise Co Ltd (南六企業) yesterday posted revenue of NT$698.82 million, up 72.94 percent month-on-month and 24.42 percent year-on-year, as it benefited from producing protective gowns amid the pandemic. The Kaohsiung-based company said that its Chinese plant in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, last month resumed full production, and that production lines at its new factory in Kaohsiung’s Yanchao District (燕巢), which were certified by Japanese clients, are expected to begin shipments this quarter. Consolidated revenue in the first quarter fell 2.44 percent year-on-year to NT$1.57 billion, as lockdowns in China prior to last month stalled production, the company said.
APPAREL
TOPBI optimistic for Q2
TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股), a leading children’s clothing brand in China, yesterday said that its outlook remains upbeat for the second quarter as the company aims to take advantage of peak season demand and e-commerce sales channels amid China’s recovery from the pandemic. The company reported revenue of NT$336.91 million for last month, down 42.84 percent annually, while consolidated revenue in the first quarter declined 35.58 percent year-on-year to NT$864.95 million, a company statement said.
BANKING
CABEI to set up local office
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Central America’s main regional bank, plans to open a regional office in Taiwan, it said in a statement on Wednesday last week. The bank, which highlighted Taiwan’s contributions to the region during the pandemic, said that it is committed to supporting Central American countries by attracting investment and promoting the region’s competitiveness. Taiwan, which has been a member of CABEI since 1992, is the bank’s largest partner from outside of the region and has a long history of supporting food security, agriculture and education in Central America, the bank said.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and