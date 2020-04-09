Taiwan Business Quick Take

TRANSPORTATION

THSRC to adjust payout

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) yesterday said that it would adjust a plan to pay a cash dividend to shareholders as sales plunge amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of paying NT$6.87 billion (US$227.79 million) in cash dividends, or NT$1.22 per share, it would this year distribute NT$6.81 billion, or NT$1.21 per share, a company regulatory filing said. THSRC said that it would move forward with the payout, but reduce the amount by NT$55.72 million. Mitigation and cost reduction plans have been introduced to cope with fallout from the pandemic, it said.

ELEVATORS

Golden Friends eyes growth

Golden Friends Corp (崇友), one of the nation’s leading suppliers of elevators and escalators, yesterday maintained its business growth projection of between 3 and 5 percent for this year despite the pandemic. Its maintenance and repair business, replacement business and orders for new elevators are expected to steadily expand this year, while the sale of new elevators to returning Taiwanese companies should remain steady from last year, the company told an online business forum organized by the Taipei Exchange. Revenue last month increased 15.05 percent year-on-year to NT$389.5 million, but consolidated revenue in the first quarter fell 3.13 percent to NT$998.29 million, company data showed.

APPAREL

Virus boosts Nan Liu profit

Nonwoven fabric maker Nan Liu Enterprise Co Ltd (南六企業) yesterday posted revenue of NT$698.82 million, up 72.94 percent month-on-month and 24.42 percent year-on-year, as it benefited from producing protective gowns amid the pandemic. The Kaohsiung-based company said that its Chinese plant in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, last month resumed full production, and that production lines at its new factory in Kaohsiung’s Yanchao District (燕巢), which were certified by Japanese clients, are expected to begin shipments this quarter. Consolidated revenue in the first quarter fell 2.44 percent year-on-year to NT$1.57 billion, as lockdowns in China prior to last month stalled production, the company said.

APPAREL

TOPBI optimistic for Q2

TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股), a leading children’s clothing brand in China, yesterday said that its outlook remains upbeat for the second quarter as the company aims to take advantage of peak season demand and e-commerce sales channels amid China’s recovery from the pandemic. The company reported revenue of NT$336.91 million for last month, down 42.84 percent annually, while consolidated revenue in the first quarter declined 35.58 percent year-on-year to NT$864.95 million, a company statement said.

BANKING

CABEI to set up local office

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Central America’s main regional bank, plans to open a regional office in Taiwan, it said in a statement on Wednesday last week. The bank, which highlighted Taiwan’s contributions to the region during the pandemic, said that it is committed to supporting Central American countries by attracting investment and promoting the region’s competitiveness. Taiwan, which has been a member of CABEI since 1992, is the bank’s largest partner from outside of the region and has a long history of supporting food security, agriculture and education in Central America, the bank said.