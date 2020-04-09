Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, has turned cautious about new vehicle sales this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With an increasing number of furloughed employees and store closures triggered by the pandemic, Hotai said it is betting on government tax incentives that aim to encourage the replacement of older vehicles to help drive the market this year.
“The pandemic is unpredictable... If consumers scramble to buy new cars at the end of the year [when the tax break is to end] as expected, the negative impact should be offset,” Hotai spokesman Simon Liu (劉松山) said at an investors’ conference in Taipei.
“We are evaluating the market situation and will disclose our assessment if there are any adjustments to our forecast. At the moment, we maintain the [projection of] 450,000 vehicle sales in Taiwan,” Liu said.
The company in January forecast that new vehicle sales would rise to 450,000 this year, up from 439,000 last year.
The pandemic would not disrupt the imports of new RAV 4 sports utility vehicles and Lexus vehicles as Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to reallocate its quotas for other regions to the Taiwanese market, Liu said.
“Lexus sales are still growing in Taiwan,” he said.
Hotai still aims to sell 146,000 new vehicles this year, up 3.55 percent from 141,000 last year, he said, adding that last month it received 1,000 orders for the Lexus LM300h, exceeding a 700-vehicle quota.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and